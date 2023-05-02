A drunk man cheesed a doctor off by coming to get a sick note frequently on Mondays to get off work

This doctor had enough and told the truth on the sick note, making it clear that the only sickness the man had was intoxication

Some people felt the doctor was being unfair and should have had the man’s back, others just laughed

Labour law in South Africa requires a sick note from a medical professional if one is absent on a Monday. Turns out, one man has been following the law but for all the wrong reasons, and his doctor was tired of it.

Almost everyone sets to Sunday and wonders where the weekend went, however, we get our big people pants on and get ready for the week ahead… not this man, though!

Sick note shows doctor explaining drunk patients attempt to ditch work

Twitter user @Shotgun_za shared a sick note allegedly written by a Dr Resha Maharaj, who sees the same patient almost every Monday. The man has been coming there drunk and asking for a sick note to avoid trouble at work.

This doc held nothing back! Read the sick note below:

Mzansi has mixed feelings about the doctor’s honesty

By the looks of the comments, this patient isn’t the only person doing this. People felt personally attacked, and some even roasted the doc, questioning whether they were a real doctor or not as their handwriting seemed too good to be true, lol.

Read some of the comments:

@phie_y said:

“That time you did not read what is written, you just submitted ”

@MashabaneWisani said:

“Medical aid didn't pay him”

@bheki_khupe said:

“Firstly, this handwriting is not made for a doctor ”

@kmarkxxIII said:

“We must report him to the medical society this is unacceptable unprofessional.”

@T_ef said:

“Dr Pillay in Kimberly once wrote that I am healthy and I don't want to go to work”

