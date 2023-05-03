A wedding party grooved down the aisle at such a slow pace that it gave guests anxiety

Twitter user @Keisean shared a TikTok video showing the dilemma and the mess of moves

People feel this slow jam groove down the aisle should have been planned better because it was a mess

Pretty much anything goes at weddings these days! This groovy wedding decided to have the wedding party walk to the alter while busting some slow jam moves… but it didn't look as slick as we are sure they intended it to.

You see acrobats, black wedding dresses and even runaway brides at weddings these days. Gone are the days of poufy white dresses and church music.

TikTok video shows wedding party grooving down the aisle

Twitter user @Keisean shared a TikTok video showing a wedding party, all dressed in beige, slowly stepping down the aisle. While it looked like a cool idea, their moves were all out of sync, and it ended up looking like a very slow hot mess.

Take a look:

People comment on the questionable slow jam aisle walk

Shame they really should have done a test run before the big day because this did not go down well. Not only did it take forever for them to reach the altar, people did not know if they were coming or going.

Read some of the comments:

@ExplainThisBob said:

“Sometimes it takes courage to do something difficult. It can be hard to try something new, but it can also be brave to take a step back and think about what is best.”

@SoloSunRize said:

“Please don't ever invite me to another one of these step team dinners, I am good. Hard pass. please don't.”

@naima said:

“I know this took 20 mins.”

@jayright99 said:

“They needed more practice ”

@writtenbytruth said:

“The lady in the front came up with it, the 2nd lady thought it was a cute idea. The 3rd lady hated it and the guys trying their hardest to keep up. I love black people. ”

