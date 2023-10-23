Controversial musician DJ Euphonik has stirred another scandal with damning accusations from his baby mama

It was alleged in a Sunday tabloid that the unnamed woman pressed charges of harassment and said he's bugged her phone

Social media users seem to believe the mother of his children, referring to when Bonang Matheba accused him of GBV

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Euphonik is under investigation for allegedly harassing his baby mama. Images: @euphonik

Source: Instagram

One woman has blown the whistle against house music producer and DJ, Themba Mbongeni Nkosi, popularly known as DJ Euphonik. He has created another stir with more controversies.

His baby mama accused him of harassing her and cloning her phone and escalated the charges to the police.

Euphonik's baby mama accuses him of violent behaviour

According to an article published by Sunday World, the Johannesburg High Court heard two affidavits from the mother of the children, who remains unnamed for legal purposes, allegedly claiming that the hitmaker bugged her phone and got violent when she refused to rekindle their flame.

PAY ATTENTION:

Allegedly, drama ensued at a Sandton eatery where he went wild, saying she was his wife and promising to cause a scene. This caused her to find refuge in the bathroom stalls while he called her mother, saying he caught her cheating.

The article further states that Gauteng provincial police spokesperson Mavela Masondo confirmed police are investigating a case of malicious damage to property against Euphonik on accusations of cloning her sim card.

Social media believes accusations made by Euphonik's baby mama

While Euphonik laughed off the affidavits as false, claiming his ex had no reason to be afraid of him, social media users believe otherwise:

@JaftaSibongile_ asked:

"Unrelated, is Aurelia still married to Euphonik?"

@dr_nxledi concluded:

"@euphonik is actually bat-sh!t insane."

@DoesHappen said:

"Euphonik just does the same thing with a different women."

@Nelisiwe_Lehasa remembered:

"You remember when Bonang said Euphonik had beat her and then to discredit her, he said she’s crazy and even gave her the name Hlanyo? Look now."

@sliez0 added:

"And they used to make fun of her and now zingaye futhi ziyakhala on loudspeaker."

Natasha Thahane gets Orlando Pirates fans excited with subtle appreciation post

In more entertainment stories on Briefly News, Blood & Water actress Natasha Thahane excited some Bhakaniyas when she posted a picture of a goat on Instagram.

Social media users concluded that the goat was in appreciation of her suspected baby daddy, Orlando Pirates star Thembinkosi Lorch, after the Buccaneers won a match.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News