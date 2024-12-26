The South African media personality Unathi recently attended the welcoming ceremony at the Bala family homestead

The star was said to be attending Umgidi, which is a welcoming ceremony for a son who returns home from initiation school

A video of the star drinking traditional beer at the ceremony was shared on social media by Musa Khawula

Unathi Nkayi was spotted at the Bala's Umgidi. Image: @unathi.co

South African TV and radio personality Unathi Nkayi recently looked fabulous in traditional attire at a Umgidi ceremony.

The former Kaya 959 presenter attended the welcoming ceremony of Zwai and Mel Bala's son as he returned from initiation school almost the same time as her son's return, which she and her ex-husband celebrated last year.

The video of Unathi Nkayi drinking traditional beer at the ceremony was shared on social media by the controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula on his Twitter (X) page.

He captioned the post:

"Unathi Nkayi at the welcoming ceremony of Mel Bala and Zwai Bala's son from initiation school."

Watch the clip below:

Netizens react to Video of Unathi Nkayi

Shortly after the video was posted on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. See what they had to say:

@gatsoMicrogreen said:

"I thought initiation schools only happen in winter."

@Hozeh5 wrote:

"African woman. Those colours look stunning on her."

@UMntuNgabantu responded:

"This is just for the public to appear as an African woman. First of all, omama have their own bucket of umqombothi. They don't drink with men. Secondly women aren't allowed to enter ubuhlanto boo Tata, when men need something from the kitchen they send young men."

@ostout_achuu replied:

"In Xhosa tradition, cultural practices surrounding the consumption of traditional beer. It's often considered a male activity, especially during ceremonies or initiation celebrations."

Unathi Nkayi to reveal all about legal battle with Kaya 959 in doccie

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Unathi Nkayi has announced that she is working on a documentary where she will tell her side of the story on the legal battle against Kaya 959.

The former Kaya 959 presenter got sacked from the station following her public dispute with former colleague Sizwe Dhlomo.

