Unathi Nkayi impressed fans with her workout video, showcasing her toned body and dedication to fitness

The media personality, known for her encouragement of healthy living, received praise for her physique and inspiration for others to exercise more

Social media reactions highlighted admiration for her figure, with some commenting on her ageless appearance

Unathi Nkayi recently showed Mzansi that her banging body did not come on a silver platter. The media personality posted a glimpse of her workout routine on social media, sparking a debate among fans.

Unathi Nkayi wows SA with her workout video

Unathi Nkayi is the queen she thinks she is. The former Idols SA judge recently flaunted her killer curves in a trending video. The star has been known for being a fitness fanatic who is always encouraging her fans to work out and eat healthily.

Some fans have even noted that Unathi does not look her age, thanks to her consistency in the gym.

The video posted on the micro-blogging platform X by MDN News showed the radio and television personality showing her flexibility. The post's caption read:

"Unathi in the gym.."

Unathi Nkayi's body wows Mzansi

Social media users showed the media personality with praise. Many shared that the video inspired them to work out more.

@General_Sport7 said:

"That beautiful body doesn't come cheap."

@Hyperloll4 commented:

"Women used to submit I miss that world."

@ronaldanele added:

"Prince KB after seeing this .....Unathi come baby sit my kid later tonight,l will be alone.'

@MafiaTshi wrote:

"At a certain age, some things don't matter, just enjoy your life, and spend time with people that genuinely love, some things at a certain age are not worth it, it's not worth it."

Fitness Bunny Sbahle Mpisane gets candid about cosmetic procedures

In more entertainment, news, Briefly News reported that Sbahle Mpisane revealed that she went under the knife - well, not entirely. The Kwa Mam'Mkhize star opened up about her cosmetic procedures, saying she was hoping to return to her old self after her traumatic car accident.

Since her car accident in 2018, Sbahle Mpisane has had to make some changes to look like her old self again.

