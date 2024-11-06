The South African talented media personality Unathi Nkayi recently celebrated her birthday

The former Idols SA judge recently turned 46, and controversial blogger and gossipmonger posted about her birthday

Many netizens on social media flooded the comment section with birthday wishes, and others complimented her beauty

Unathi Nkayi celebrated her birthday. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

The South African media personality Unathi Nkayi recently celebrated another year around the sun.

Unathi Nkayi turns 46

The former Idols SA judge Unathi Nkayi again made headlines on social media as she celebrated her special day on Wednesday, 6 November 2024.

The media personality turned 46 years old on her birthday, and the controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula posted about Nkayi's birthday on his Twitter (X) page alongside a picture of her and captioned it:

"Unathi Nkayi celebrates her 45th birthday."

See the post below:

Netizens wish Unathi a happy birthday

Shortly after Musa Khawula shared that it was Nkayi's 46th birthday, many netizens flooded the comment section with warm birthday wishes, and others were stunned by her age. Here's what they had to say:

@Melusi_Mokone said:

"Dark dindi. A petite dark/chocolate girl is the hill I will climb without protective gear."

@ThaboCollin4 wrote:

"Don't stay away from older women."

@primy_thompson replied:

"She can’t be that age, kunini a celebrate 46 yena."

@InnocentiaMbon1 commented:

"She is so gorgeous! She can never do wrong in my eyes! Fetch your life, mama."

@TumiNkosi responded:

"Her body is bangier than BANG. She is absolutely gorgeous. I love her so much, especially after her interview on @podcastwithmacg."

@Palesa_Dichaba replied:

"Omg first glance, I saw Tiwa Savage."

@chaba_charles tweeted:

"Happy birthday to Unathi."

@Sasah_Thunzi shared:

"Happy birthday beautiful Thuthumela."

Expert weighs in on Unathi and Sizwe Dhlomo scandal

In more Unathi Nkayi updates, Briefly News shared an expert's opinion on the singer's scandal with Sizwe Dhlomo, focusing on toxic work environments:

"Dealing with toxic work environments and prioritising mental health at work should be a priority for every organisation and should form part of the overall business, culture and people strategies and objectives."

Previously, Sizwe stunned fans by revealing no remorse for what happened to Unathi.

Source: Briefly News