Media personality Bonang Mathemba once again recently looked magnificent

The star stunned as the host of the 2024 Earthshot Prize Awards, which took place in Cape Town

The video of the star showing her outfit dressed by Biji la Maison was posted on social media by Musa Khawula

Bonang Matheba looked amazing at the 2024 Earthshot Prize Awards. Image: Paul Morigi

South African superstar Bonang Matheba never misses when it comes to fashion, and she is always dressed to kill.

Bonang Matheba stuns at 2024 Earthshot Prize Awards

Our girl Bonang Matheba has done it again. She had many fans and followers on social media drooling over her gorgeous looks and outfit, and she was stunned as the host of the 2024 Earthshot Prize Award, which took place in Cape Town.

The video of Matheba showcasing her gorgeous dress by Biji la Maison was posted online by the controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula on his Twitter (X) page.

He captioned the clip:

"Bonang Matheba dressed by Biji la Maison at the 2024 Earthshot Prize Awards in Cape Town."

Watch the video below:

Netizens complimented Bonang Matheba

Many netizens on social media flooded the comment section with complimentary messages, and others raved about how Matheba always dresses to kill. Here's what they had to say:

@tklradebe said:

"@Bonang never misses, she ate left no crumbs."

@SibuNQM responded:

"Yes, she should plug other kids with designers cause, wow."

@Mphoroz0 wrote:

"She is so gorgeous."

@ron_can91 complimented:

"It's giving earth, yoh Bonang my dhiye."

@Maraqueral1 replied:

"One thing about Queen B, always looking amazing."

@Andani015 said:

"She is beautiful as always."

@LoveChr95721429 responded:

"Our Queen B ladies and gentlemen!"

@Burnerburnerac5 wrote:

"Do you see that South African designers are actually capable of making drop-dead gorgeous gowns that emulate art if you HAVE THE COINS? South African celebs need to stop being cheap."

Fans gush over Bonang Matheba's fashion sense

Briefly News previously reported that Bonang Matheba has again proven why she is named the number one stylish Mzansi celebrity. The star shared some snaps of herself draped in a beautiful dress that complemented her skin and perfect figure.

Reality TV star Bonang Matheba made headlines recently after she announced that a new non-alcoholic drink had been added to the House of BNG. This is not the first time Queen B has stunned her fans, as she always dresses to kill.

