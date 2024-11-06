Bonang Matheba is in Cape Town for the 2024 Earthshot Prize Awards, and she is hosting alongside a US actor

Matheba was announced as the co-host alongside Billy Porter, and they recently met up at the event

Mzansi agreed with Porter, who gushed over Bonang's beauty, saying Quee B would nail her hosting duties

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Bonang Matheba is international, baby! The star will be co-hosting an environmental change event in Cape Town alongside Billy Porter.

Bonang Matheba met US actor Billy Porter at the 2024 Earthshot Prize Awards. Image: Bryan Bedder/Tristan Fewings

Source: Getty Images

Bonang rubs shoulders with Billy Porter

In a trending video, Billy Porter expressed his excitement at meeting Bonang and said she looked very gorgeous. He also asked her to introduce herself to the people.

Taking to X, Musa Khawula shared the video of Bonang and Billy with the caption:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"Bonang Matheba in Cape Town with her co-host Billy Porter ahead of the 2024 Earthshot Prize Awards."

When she was announced as the host, Bonang expressed her excitement about hosting and gave insights into the event and what it means to the environment.

"I’m honoured to co-host the 2024 @earthshotprize Awards, a mission-driven night celebrating trailblazers who are taking strides to protect our planet. Here’s to the power of innovation, inspiration, and action as we work together for a brighter tomorrow. Look forward to welcoming you all to Sunny South Africa."

Mzansi in awe at Bonang's beauty

Netizens could not get enough of Bonang Matheba's beauty.

@Almighty_Mpoza expressed:

“Tell the people your name” Na.ah man he did not. That is Bonang Fucking Matheba, An Icon.. why doesn't He tell us who he is."

@Thanda_Zee praised:

"Ever gorgeous Bonang 😍"

@1980khehla advised:

"Minnie Dlamini must take notes from Bonang on how to be a host of an event. Not the rubbish she performed last week."

@_yjoseph lauded:

"She’s so stunning, man."

@DJMaverickZA praised:

"Bonang is stunning and she's getting better with age 🥰"

@u_noziphos gushed:

"She’s so beautiful 😍.. she has charisma."

SA roots for Bonang as Miss Universe host

In a previous report from Briefly News, Mzansi picked Bonang Matheba to be the host of Miss Universe 2024 in Mexico.

The founder of JKN Global Group Public Limited Universe Organization asked people to recommend their faves, and Bonang fans came through for her.

This is because she has a wealth of experience hosting Miss South Africa, and fans have witnessed her greatness first-hand.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News