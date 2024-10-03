South Africans are vying for Bonang Matheba to host the upcoming Miss Universe pageant

The founder of the company which owns the Miss Universe pageant asked people to recommend hosts for this year's show

Mzansi is confident that Bonang Matheba will be the perfect fit for the job because of her wealth of experience

South Africans are confident that Bonang Matheba would slay at the Miss Universe Pageant as a judge. Image: Oupa Bopape/Aitor Rosas Sune

Source: Getty Images

Mzansi has already picked Bonang Matheba to be the host of

Why Bonang is on everyone's lips

Bonang Matheba has cemented herself as one of the country's talented presenters. Her wealth of experience hosting Miss South Africa and a few award shows make her the perfect candidate for the world stage.

The founder and CEO of JKN Global Group Public Limited, the company which owns the Miss Universe Organization, Anne Jakrajutatip, asked people to recommend hosts for this year's show.

Mzansi is vying for Bonang Matheba to host the upcoming Miss Universe pageant, and they are not holding back.

SA vouches for Bonang Matheba to host pageant

Mzansi is not backing down in promoting Bonang Matheba because of her knowledge and talents.

@tiid0 said:

"The beautiful @Bonang would be amazing for your occasion."

@kgotsohopelekau mentioned:

"You will never go wrong! With Queen B - Bonang Matheba - The best in Africa!"

@SMacarza gushed:

"@Bonang has years of exceptional experience, she is beautiful and very talented. As you can see from the comments, she is phenomenal. You won't go wrong here."

@katliis stated:

"@Bonang Matheba is a phenomenal presenter and host who has consistently raised the bar in the entertainment industry. It's time for Africa to shine on the global stage, and with talents like hers, we’re more than ready."

@JohnsonAwalle

"Definitely these two, @Bonang & @Trevornoah. Some of the world's best and quality live production host, eloquent,humble , extremely professional,poised ,they understand pageantry and pop culture, fashionably strong ,smart and intelligent,they absolutely will give u good TV."

Bonang Matheba on B'Dazzled

In a previous report from Briefly News, Bonang Matheba shared a message to her fans about her show, B'Dazzled, as the season ended.

The host said her drive motivated her and she also inspired her supporters and gave them a glimpse into how she operates.thatAnne Jakrajutatip,

