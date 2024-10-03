50 Cent has officially launched his popular alcoholic beverages in South Africa

Le Chemin Du Roi Champagne and Branson Cognac will be sold at Makro or Norman Goodfellows around the country

Mzansi can't wait to get their hands on the bottles, while others urged the rapper to do a concert in South Ah

50 Cent's Le Chemin Du Roi Champagne and Branson Cognac have been launched in South Africa. Images: 50cent

Source: Instagram

50 Cent couldn't wait to reveal that his champagne and cognac beverages have officially been launched in South Ah.

50 Cent launches alcoholic beverages in Mzansi

When he's not making spicy comments about Diddy online, 50 Cent is securing the bag and aligning deals to grow his brand.

The In Da Club hitmaker posted a cool announcement video to share the great news that his Le Chemin Du Roi Champagne and Branson Cognac have officially been launched in Mzansi.

Le Chemin du Roi ("The king's path") is a "winners only" champagne that was launched in 2018. It features a gold-plated emblem resembling a king chess piece, and a bottle can cost you R4.2K.

In the same year, the rapper and renowned film producer launched his signature cognac, Branson, under his wine and spirits company, Sire Spirits, named after his son, Sire. The bottle won a Master medal at the 2022 Cognac Masters.

The products will both be available at any Makro or Norman Goodfellows around the country.

Mzansi reacts to 50 Cent's announcement

Netizens can't wait to get their hands on a bottle:

boy_xela said:

"It's about time! Thank you, @50cent. Been meaning to get one of these; now I'm all good to go!"

SquaddeepMali wrote:

"Yup, there goes my two-pot money."

ElphusJayR was excited:

"Definitely getting this the Branson Cognac, my king."

Meanwhile, others are keen to have the rapper visit the country for a concert:

NommyFunDo asked:

"I hear you, but when are you coming to perform in South Africa?"

King_Godi08 said:

"You need to pull up for a concert!"

MNcala called 50 Cent out:

"Nah 50, you’re out of pocket for this one. You are dropping booze bottles in the country, yet you couldn’t drop by for your world tour?"

