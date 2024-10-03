Rapper 50 Cent Officially Launches Le Chemin Du Roi Champagne and Branson Cognac in South Africa
- 50 Cent has officially launched his popular alcoholic beverages in South Africa
- Le Chemin Du Roi Champagne and Branson Cognac will be sold at Makro or Norman Goodfellows around the country
- Mzansi can't wait to get their hands on the bottles, while others urged the rapper to do a concert in South Ah
Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!
50 Cent couldn't wait to reveal that his champagne and cognac beverages have officially been launched in South Ah.
50 Cent launches alcoholic beverages in Mzansi
When he's not making spicy comments about Diddy online, 50 Cent is securing the bag and aligning deals to grow his brand.
The In Da Club hitmaker posted a cool announcement video to share the great news that his Le Chemin Du Roi Champagne and Branson Cognac have officially been launched in Mzansi.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
Le Chemin du Roi ("The king's path") is a "winners only" champagne that was launched in 2018. It features a gold-plated emblem resembling a king chess piece, and a bottle can cost you R4.2K.
In the same year, the rapper and renowned film producer launched his signature cognac, Branson, under his wine and spirits company, Sire Spirits, named after his son, Sire. The bottle won a Master medal at the 2022 Cognac Masters.
The products will both be available at any Makro or Norman Goodfellows around the country.
Mzansi reacts to 50 Cent's announcement
Netizens can't wait to get their hands on a bottle:
boy_xela said:
"It's about time! Thank you, @50cent. Been meaning to get one of these; now I'm all good to go!"
SquaddeepMali wrote:
"Yup, there goes my two-pot money."
ElphusJayR was excited:
"Definitely getting this the Branson Cognac, my king."
Meanwhile, others are keen to have the rapper visit the country for a concert:
NommyFunDo asked:
"I hear you, but when are you coming to perform in South Africa?"
King_Godi08 said:
"You need to pull up for a concert!"
MNcala called 50 Cent out:
"Nah 50, you’re out of pocket for this one. You are dropping booze bottles in the country, yet you couldn’t drop by for your world tour?"
Unathi Nkayi announces podcast
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Unathi Nkayi announcing her podcast.
The singer is set to host her son and nephews to discuss a sacred African tradition and their experiences participating in it.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Moroba Moroeng (Entertainment editor) Moroba Moroeng is an entertainment writer at Briefly News and a University of Johannesburg alumni (Public Relations and Communications, 2018). She was the content manager and, later, editor for HipHop Africa, where she honed her proofreading, leadership, and content management skills. Having begun her career as a content writer for Slikour OnLife, Moroba has over four years of experience as a writer specialising in music journalism and entertainment. She joined Briefly News in 2023 and passed a set of training courses by the Google News Initiative. Email: moroba.moroeng@briefly.co.za