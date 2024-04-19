American rapper Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson recently launched G-Unit Film & Television studios in Louisiana

The Grammy-award winning star highlighted the importance of creating a platform where talent can be nurtured

His company has produced notable shows such as Power, Power Book II: Ghost, Raising Kanan and Force

50 Cent has highlighted the importance of telling pure and authentic stories through his film and television corporation. The rapper has since expanded and built a studio in Louisiana.

50 Cent announces launch of studios

The Grammy-award winning rapper Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson recently announced the launch of the G-Unit Film & Television studios in Shreveport, Louisiana.

The massive studios sit at a staggering 985,000 square feet. According to Billboard, the studios provide a great opportunity for 50 Cent and his team to create more talent and nurture the existing ones.

“As someone who has always believed in the transformative power of music, film, and television, I'm thrilled to unveil the growth of my G-Unit Film & Television enterprise following the establishment of G-Unit Studios in Shreveport.”

50 Cent further stated that G-Unit is and always has been more than just about entertainment. He believes the company serves as a platform for stories that need to be told.

A source of inspiration - says 50 Cent

The Candy Shop hitmaker also noted that Shreveport is a source of inspiration that he believes will make the expansion a success.

“Bringing G-Unit Studios to Shreveport isn't just a business decision; it’s a commitment to fostering talent, creating opportunities, and building a community that thrives through creativity and innovation. Shreveport is a beacon of inspiration and creativity.”

His production company has produced acclaimed shows such as Power, Power Book II: Ghost, Raising Kanan and Force.

