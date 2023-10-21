Mzansi Magic’s My Brother's Keeper: Cast, plot summary, full story, episodes

The home of local Mzansi Magic continues its winning streak in offering viewers the best in local content as it announces its newest telenovela, My Brother's Keeper. The 130-episode drama show premieres on DStv Channel 161 on Monday, 23 October at 7.30 PM, replacing the award-winning series Gomora. Mzansi Magic’s My Brother's Keeper promises suspense, family drama and top-tier performances.

Produced by Rhythm World, the production company behind the hit telenovela Umkhokha, My Brother’s Keeper tells the tale of a family drawn into a deadly succession battle of its own making. The TV show focuses on the traditional customs of Ukungena.

My Brother's Keeper’s plot summary

According to M-Net's local entertainment channels director, Shirley Adonisi:

We have always offered our viewers the best in local entertainment in a variety of genres, and with the upcoming premiere of My Brother's Keeper, we are pleased to bring another well-written and expertly produced series to our DStv Compact viewers.

Telenovelas are a much-loved genre, and we look forward to growing our impressive and versatile content slate with a show that is sure to keep us all intrigued and entertained.

My Brother's Keeper’s full story

Against the opulent backdrop of the Shabalala family empire, at the heart of this drama stands Nqubeko, Mshengu's ambitious love child, trapped in the shadows and yearning for his rightful place in the family.

Nqubeko, driven by greed and the need for his father's validation, goes after his sister-in-law Fakazile, the key to the Shabalala’s legacy. This puts him on a collision course with his four half-brothers, threatening to rear down the family’s entire future.

Who will emerge victorious, and who will be the casualties? Check out My Brother's Keeper’s trailer online for a sneak peek at what to expect.

My Brother's Keeper’s cast with images

The TV drama series highlights experienced actors and actresses who embody the storyline. Here are interesting details to note about these performers.

Zola Nombona as Fakazile Shabalala

Zola (aged 31 as of 2023) was born on 10 March 1992 in Mthatha, Eastern Cape, South Africa. She is best known for starring in the SABC 1 drama series Intersexions in 2013. Some of her other acting credits include Isono, eHostela and Lockdown.

Wiseman Mncube as Nqubeko Shabalala

Mncube is a South African actor, playwright, singer and director. He is widely recognized for his roles in the Uzalo, eHostela and Gold Diggers television series. Wiseman completed his National Diploma in Drama from the Durban University of Technology in 2011.

Lindani Nkosi as Mshengu Shabalala

Nkosi (born 5 March 1968) is a renowned on-screen star who portrayed Nelson Mandela in the 2004 film Drum. In addition, he portrayed Lincoln Sibeko in the soap opera Isidingo.

Vuyiseka Cawe as Nomusa Shabalala

Cawe (aged 36 as of 2023) was born on 1 August 1987 in Gqeberha, South Africa. The model and actress gained notoriety for her roles in South African soapies The Queen and Imbewu: The Seed.

Hlengiwe Lushaba as MaMchunu Shabalala

Hlengiwe is a South African actress and choreographer best known for starring in the drama series Gaz’lam. She has appeared in many theatrical shows, including Far from the Madding Crowd, Lost in the Stars, Hairspray, African Queens, Touch My Blood and Modus Vivendi.

Mnqobi Kunene as Khwezi Shabalala

The 32-year-old model, influencer and actor made his acting debut in an episode of the soapie Imbewu: The Seed. He also starred in How to Manifest a Man.

Sdumo Mtshali as Donga Shabalala

Mtshali (aged 40 as of 2023) was born on 3 March 1983 in Durban, South Africa. In 2010, he became famous after winning the first season of the SABC1 reality competition Class Act.

Additional cast members include:

Sparky Xulu as Thuthuka Shabalala

Rosemary Zimu as Puseletso Shabalala

Nkanyiso Mchunu as Ndumiso Shabalala

Nelisa Mnchunu as Lerato Shabalala

Mzansi Magic’s My Brother's Keeper takes viewers on a thrill ride that keeps them on the edge of their seats. So, grab your popcorn and dive into family secrets, greed and betrayal.

