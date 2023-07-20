If You Were Not There on Zee World: Cast, full story, plot summary, episodes

If You Were Not There on Zee World is an Indian drama series originally aired on Zee TV as Agar Tum Na Hote. It premiered on Zee World Africa on 15th June 2023. The TV serial follows the life of Nayati, a nurse tasked to care for Abhimanyu, who has bipolar disorder.

If You Were Not There premiered on Zee World on 15th June 2023. Photo: @rojkadrama, @andyvermaut on Twitter (modified by author)

Agar Tum Na Hote was produced by Indian filmmaker Mahesh Pandey and directed by Bhupesh Kumar. It stars actor Himanshu Soni and actress Simaran Kaur as the lead cast. The original show was taken off air in April 2022 after airing for 123 episodes.

If You Were Not There on Zee World

Original name Agar Tum Na Hote Genre Drama Number of seasons One Number of episodes 123 Original network Zee TV Original release 9th November 2021 to 29th April 2022 South Africa Network Zee World Africa South Africa premiere 15th June 2023 Producer Mahesh Pandey Production company Mahesh Pandey Productions Lead cast Himanshu Soni and Simaran Kaur Directed by Bhupesh Kumar Composer Palak Muchhal

If You Were Not There plot summary

If You Were Not There TV series revolves around a Mumbai-based nurse who has to take care of a mentally unstable man. She later finds out disturbing details about his dark past. The show has been praised for its realistic portrayal of mental health that continues to affect people globally.

If You Were Not There full story

If You Were Not There TV series narrates the story of Nayati and Abhimanyu. Photo: @simaranhk on Instagram (modified by author)

Nurse Nayati Mishra lives in Mumbai with her parents and works with Dr Anand, her childhood friend. She meets Abhimanyu Pandey, a wealthy entrepreneur with bipolar disorder, when she is assigned to care for his hospitalized mother.

Abhimanyu is hostile to Nayati when they first meet but later starts to trust her. She helps him manage his mental disorder, and they fall in love. However, Abhimanyu's family is against the couple's relationship, while Nayati's folks are worried that his health issues may make their life difficult.

The two later get married and have a daughter together. Their marriage takes a turn for the worst when Abhimanyu's bipolar disorder worsens, and he has to remain hospitalized. Nayati has to care for their daughter alone as she tries to help her husband, who is reluctant to get help from a therapist.

Abhimanyu goes missing, and Nayati decides to rebuild her life when they fail to find him. It is later revealed that he had been living on the streets. He is found unconscious and taken to the hospital where Nayati works.

Abhimanyu agrees to go for therapy and take his medication regularly when his condition stabilizes. Nayati continues caring for him, and the two eventually live a happy and fulfilling life.

If You Were Not There cast with images

If You Were Not There episodes are brought to life by a team of talented cast and crew members. The following are the show's actors and actresses in starring and recurring roles.

Simaran Kaur as Nayati Abhimanyu Pandey

Simaran Kaur portrayed Nurse Nayati in Agar Tum Na Hote. Photo: @simaranhk on Instagram (modified by author)

Simaran Kaur is an Indian actress and voice-over artist born and raised in Delhi, India. She started acting at 12 as the voice of Nobita, a popular cartoon character in the Doraemon serial on the Hungama channel. Kaur has since landed several lead roles in TV shows like Agnifera and Aghori.

Himanshu Soni as Abhimanyu Pandey

Himanshu Soni is known for portraying Buddha in Buddha-Rajaon Ka Raja. Photo: @ihimanshusoni on Instagram (modified by author)

Indian actor Himanshu Soni was born on 1st February 1988 in Jaipur, Rajasthan, India. He is widely known for portraying Buddha in the Buddha-Rajaon Ka Raja series. He has also been in Neeli Chatri Waale, Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush, and Raazz Mahal–Dakini Ka Rahasya. Soni married Sheetal Singh in 2015.

Amreen Malhotra as Nitya Mishra

Amreen Malhotra is an Indian child actor. Photo: @princessamreenmalhotra on Instagram (modified by author)

Amreen Malhotra is an Indian child actor born on 31st December 2015 in India to mother Pooja Shivank Malhotra and father Rraghuraja Bhatia. She portrays Niytia, the daughter of Nayati Mishar in the Agar Tum Na Hote TV series. She occasionally does TV commercials for companies like Lifebuoy, Skechers, and Gritzo.

Riya Soni as Shagun

Riya Soni portrays Shagun in If You Were Not There on Zee World. Photo: @riyasoniofficial on Instagram (modified by author)

Actress Riya Soni was born on 13th April 1998 in New Delhi, India. She is known for portraying Anvita Jain in Wagle Ki Duniya (2021) and Anjali Anju Raina in Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai (2022). Riya is also an internet influencer with a presence across various social media pages, including TikTok and Instagram.

Avinash Wadhawan as Gajendra Pandey

Avinash Wadhawan has been in the Indian acting industry since the 1980s. Photo: @wadhawan.avinash on Instagram (modified by author)

Indian actor Avinash Wadhawan was born on 2nd November 1968 in Mumbai, Maharashtra. He has starred in numerous movies and TV shows since the 1980s, including Geet, Dhanwaan, Mukka, Teri Meri Doriyaann, and Balika Vadhu. He studied civil engineering before venturing into acting.

Anita Kulkarni as Manorama Gajendra Pandey

Anita Kulkarni is an Indian actress and theatre performer from Mumbai, Maharashtra. She is best known for her role as Chotti Maa in the Colors TV series Balika Vadhu. The actress has starred in numerous films and TV shows like Veerey Ki Wedding, Sundari, Aabhas, and Tujhko Sallam Hai Zindagi.

Vikrant Singh Rajput as Karan

Vikrant Singh with his wife, actress Monalisa. Photo: @vikrant8235 on Instagram (modified by author)

Vikrant Singh Rajput was born on 29th September 1986, in Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh, India. He is known for starring in Mehraru Bina Ratiya Kaise Kati, Gundairaj, Border, and Premleela. He tied the knot with actress Monalisa in January 2017.

Sangeeta Adhikari as Devi Mami

Sangeeta Adhikari is an Indian film and television actress. Photo: @adhikarysangeeta on Instagram (modified by author)

Sangeeta Adhikari is an Indian film and television actress. She is known for her roles in Ishq Next Door, Adaalat, and Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein.

Nikhil Chaddha as Angad Tiwari

Actor and model Nikhil Chaddha was born on 14th February 1987 in Mumbai, India. He is known for his roles in Apno Ke Liye Geeta Ka Dharmayudh, Kahani Hamari...Dil Dosti Deewanepan Ki, and Charnon Mein Swarg.

Harsh Vashisht as Bhagwati Tiwari

Harsh Vashisht portrays Bhagwati in If You Were Not There on Zee World. Photo: @harshvasishth on Instagram (modified by author)

Harsh Visisht was born on 24th July 1979 in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India. He has starred in several films and TV shows, including Ek Veer Ki Ardaa: Veera, Baghban, and Love Story 2050. His father is actor Brahmachari, and he is the brother of actor Puneet Vishisht. Harsh is married to actress Ritu Vishisht.

Krishnakant Singh Bundela as Panditji

Krishnakant was born on 14th February 1981 in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, India. He began his career as a professor before transitioning to acting. He has appeared in numerous films and television shows like Laal Singh Chaddah, Laal Ishq, Manmohini, Param Avtaar Shri Krishna, and Kahat Hanuman Jai Shree Ram.

If You Were Not There on Zee World is an inspiring tale of love and hope worth watching. The television show airs from Mondays to Sundays at 10.00 p.m. CAT. You can watch repeat episodes every day at 5.00 p.m. CAT.

