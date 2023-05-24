Who is Jub Jub's wife, Zenith Mia? All about the South African entrepreneur

Zenith Mia's name first surfaced when reports mentioned she was in a relationship with an incarcerated Jub Jub. The rapper confirmed their relationship status and marriage after his release. The media has been intrigued by the woman who has stood by a man who is never without controversy. Who is Zenith Mia?

Molemo Maarohanye is a South African child star who transitioned from TV presenting to being a famous hip-hop artist. In a tragic moment, he went from a SAMA-nominated artist to a convicted murderer. Jub Jub's story continues with early parole, a TV comeback, and a ride-or-die wife.

Zenith Mia's profile and bio summary

Full name Zenith Mia Place of birth Africa Nationality South African Ethnicity African Gender Female Sexual Orientation Straight Marital status Married Husband Molemo Maarohanye Profession Director at Rare Breed Entertainment Known for Being Jub Jub's wife

Who is Zenith Zee Mia?

Zee is an entrepreneur, the record label Rare Breed Entertainment director and Jub Jub's wife. She has kept a low profile since news of her relationship with hip-hop artist Jub Jub first broke.

Zenith Mia's age and nationality

There is no official records of Zenith's age or family. Mia's nationality is allegedly South African. There are reports stating Mia is from Cape Town, Western Cape and has Italian ancestry.

How old is Molemo Jub Jub?

Molemo Maarohanye is 42 years of age as of June 2023. He was born on 29 June 1980 in Soweto.

Zenith Mia's photos

Zenith Mia has no known social media accounts, and her husband has no photos of her on his profile. The Ndikhokhele hitmaker mentioned in an interview that his wife prefers to avoid cameras and fame.

Who is Zenith Mia's husband?

Jub Jub is a South African hip-hop artist, TV presenter, and the son of the controversial Ithuteng Trust School founder Jackie Maarohanye. Molemo's music career abruptly paused after a drag racing incident which resulted in the death of four and two with serious injuries.

According to Zalebs, in 2014, Jub Jub and his co-accused, Themba Tshabalala, were sentenced to 25 years. After an appeal, their sentence was adjusted to 10 years. Maarohanye and Tshabalala were released in 2017 on parole.

The rapper has been busy since, in the studio and on TV screens. TimesLive states that his official comeback was on DStv's Moja Love channel as presenter of Uthando Noxolo. He would soon be seen exposing cheaters on the reality show Uyajola9/9, which made him a fan favourite.

Where did Jub Jub meet his wife?

They met while he was serving his prison sentence for murder. In an interview, he described how Mia stood by his side while he was incarcerated and never judged him. Reports state they married upon his release from prison in 2017.

Zenith Mia's net worth

There has been no mention of her net worth or possible assets. Some sources state she is a director at a recording label. As per reports, her husband Jub Jub's net worth is $1 million.

Zenith Mia's marriage to Jub Jub has been placed under media scrutiny. She has maintained a low profile, and public interaction with her husband is rare.

