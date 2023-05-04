Timeless Love on StarLife cast, plot summary, full story, episodes, trailer

Timeless Love is new Indian series set to premiere on StarLife on 27th May 2023 after the Close to My Heart series finale. The show revolves around a couple with a huge age difference, and they must overcome the challenges posed by societal perceptions for their relationship to survive.

Timeless Loves premieres on StarLife on 27th May 2023. Photo: @FaizaQureshi101, @GitYaxPyaar on Twitter (modified by author)

Timeless Love (Na Umra Ki Seema Ho) aired its first original episode on Star Bharat in July 2022. The series is produced by Atul Ketkar and Aparna Ketkar and directed by Dharmesh Shah. The show's lead cast members are actress Rachana Mistry and actor Iqbal Khan.

Timeless Love on StarLife

Indian name Na Umra Ki Seema Ho (translates to Don't Let Age Set the Boundary) Genre Romance, drama Original language Hindi Original network Star Bharat Digital streaming Disney+ Hotstar South African network StarLife Original premiere 26th July 2022 South Africa premiere 27th May 2023 Number of seasons One Number of episodes 229 Directed by Dharmesh Shah Producers Apama Ketkar and Atul Ketkar Production Company Right Click Media Solutions Lead cast Mohammed Iqbal Khan and Rachana Mistry Composer Paresh Shah

Timeless Love plot summary

Timeless Love on StarLife narrates the tale of a middle-aged self-made businessman (Devvrat Raichand) who falls in love with a naïve and innocent girl (Vidhi Sharma) in her twenties. Their love is made near impossible by obstacles like societal prejudice because of their big age difference. They must overcome the challenges to be together. For the Timeless Love full story, watch the show on StarLife from 27th May 2023.

Timeless Love cast with images

The Timeless Love series is brought to life by a team of talented Indian actors and actresses in starring and recurring roles. The cast is made up of the following stars;

Rachana Mistry as Vidhi Devvrat Raichand

Rachana Mistry is the lead female actress in Timeless Love. Photo: @rachana.mistry.1604 on Instagram (modified by author)

Vidhi (played by actress Rachana Mistry) is the daughter of Vimala and Hariprasad and the cousin sister of Seema. She starts working for Dev and later becomes his wife. Actress Rachana has been in several Hindi films and TV shows, including Barrister Babu, Girls Hotel, Chandrashekhar, Year Down, and Shakti Astiva Ke Ehsaas Ki. She started her career as a model.

Mohammed Iqbal Khan as Devvrat ‘Dev’ Raichand

Iqbal Khan has been in the Indian film industry since the early 2000s. Photo: @Smarani52686019, @ak71294 on Twitter (modified by author)

Dev (played by Iqbal Khan) is the son of Shantanu and the stepson of Satyavati. He has two younger stepsiblings: Chitra and Abhimanyu. He was Vidhi's boss before marrying her.

Iqbal Khan was born in 1980 and has been in the Indian film industry since the early 2000s. The actor is known for projects like Nima Denzongpa, Kaal Bhairav Rahasya, Pyaar Ko Ho Jaane Do, Tumhari Pakhi, and Sanjog Se Bani Sangini. Khan is married to Sneha Chhabra Khan, and they have two children.

Sneha Wagh as Amba ‘Ami’ Mehta

Sneha Wagh is an Indian television actress. Photo: @snehawagh on Instagram (modified by author)

Ami (portrayed by Sneha Wagh) is the daughter of Vaikunth. She has an unrequited love for Dev, who knows how she feels about him. Sneha Wagh is known for her roles as Jyoti in Jyoti, Moora in Chandragupta Maurya, and Ratan Kaur Sampooran Singh in Ek Veer Ki Ardaas...Veera. She was born in 1987 and has been in the Indian television industry since 2007.

Deepshikha Nagpal as Satyavati Shantanu Raichand

Deepshikha Nagpal is an Indian actress and film director. Photo: @deepshikha.nagpal on Instagram (modified by author)

Satyavati (played by Deepshikha Nagpal) is the second wife of Shantanu and Dev's stepmother. She is Chitra and Abhimanyu's mother and grandmother to Simran. She is also the younger sister of Damayanti.

Deepshikha has numerous film and television credits, including Honge Judaa Naa Hum, Son Pari, Karishma-The Miracles Destiny, One Day: Justice Delivered, Second-Hand Husband, and Dhoom Dadakka. She is also a film director.

Rishina Kandhari as Priya Abhimanyu Raichand

Rishina is an Indian actress known for portraying Goddess Laxmi in Tenali Rama. Photo: @rishinakandhari on Instagram (modified by author)

Priya (portrayed by Rishina Kandhari) is the wife of Abhimanyu Raichand and mother to Simran. Apart from Timeless Love, Rishina has several film and television credits, including Shanti Madam in Yeh Un Dinon, Laxmi in Tenali Rama, Princess Khyati in Devon Ke Dev... Mahadev, and Geeta in Lupt.

Sonali Khare as Yamini Roy

Sonali Khare is an Indian Marathi TV and movie actress. Photo: @iamsonalikhare on Instagram (modified by author)

Yamini Roy (portrayed by actress Sonali Khare) is Dev's friend from college. She is also Divya's mother. Sonali Khare has worked in the Indian Marathi television and film industry since the early 2000s. She has appeared in Well Done Baby, Hrudyantar, Crashh, Be Dune Daha and Pyaar Ke Do Naam: Ek Raadha Ek Shyaam.

Hemaakshi Ujjain as Vimala Sharma

Hemaakshi Ujjain portrayed Vimala's character in Timeless Love. Photo: @hemaakshi_ujjain_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Vimala Sharma (portrayed by actress Hemaakshi Ujjain) is Vidhi's mother and later becomes Dev's mother-in-law. She is married to Hariprasad Sharma. Other projects actress Hemaakshi Ujjain has worked on include Ramayan (2008), Suryaputra Karn (2015), and Dil-E-Couch (2021).

Deepak Dutta as Hariprasad Sharma

Hariprasad Sharma (portrayed by actor Deepak Dutta) is Vidhi's father, who later becomes Dev's father-in-law. His wife is Vimala. Deepak Dutta is also known for his roles in Modern Love: Mumbai (2022), Shubh Laabh Aapkey Ghar Mein (2021), and M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016).

Other Timeless Love cast members include;

Actor Role Aarohi Patel/Tejaswi Seema (Vidhi's cousin sister) Ramshankar Singh Abhimanyu Raichand (Dev's younger stepbrother) Reena Singh Damayanti (Satyavati's sister) Vandana Rao Chitra Raichand (Dev's younger stepsister) Rakesh Paul Yogesh Mehra (Dev's business partner and Kanika's spouse) Samidha Guru Kanika Yogesh Mehra (Dev's business partner and Yogesh's spouse) Swati Tarar Urmila Sharma (Aunt to Seema and Vidhi and Golden's mother) Vijay Kalvani Mr Sharma (Urmila's spouse, Golden's dad, and brother to Hariprasad Sharma) Jinal Jain Golden Sharma (Cousin sister to Seema and Vidhi and daughter to Urmila) Varsha Sharma Divya Roy (Daughter of Yamini and works for Dev) Surendra Pal Pratap (Neeli's spouse and Shantanu's best friend) Hemant Choudhary Husband to Damayanti Mehul Kajaria Kaushik Pandey (Friend to Dev) Karam Rajpal Jay Somendra Solanki Arjun Mehra (Son to Kanika and Yogesh)

Timeless Love is a romance drama with a unique storyline that you cannot afford to miss. Watch all the Timeless Love episodes on StarLife from 27th May 2023. The show will air on Mondays to Sundays at 7.30 p.m.

