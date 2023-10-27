M-Net’s Devil's Peak is a five-episode crime thriller based on the best-selling 2004 novel by South African author Deon Meyer. It premieres on Sunday 29 October 2023 at 8.00 PM. The series shows the extraordinary, beautiful city of Cape Town with and without its mask. It’s the tale of an iconic detective struggling against external and internal demons to find justice for others and redemption for himself.

Devil's Peak is a collaboration between Lookout Point, Expanded Media Production, MultiChoice Studios and BBC Studios Distribution. The upcoming series promises a riveting narrative that pulls viewers into its mystery and intrigue web.

M-Net's Devil's Peak: plot summary

The 5-part series is centred around Detective Benny Griessel, who is tasked with tracking down a vigilante killer whose crimes capture the city's imagination. According to M-Net’s Director for Premium Channels, Waldimar Pelser:

M-Net is proud to bring our viewers a first-class global production with deep local roots. This story could only have played out in South Africa, where the dark underworld of crime pierces almost daily, the bubble in which those who can seek security and comfort.

Devil's Peak: full story

Devil’s Peak narrates the story of a father, Thobela, willing to do anything to avenge the death of his young son. He is a retired Secret Service operative turned vigilante.

Meanwhile, Grissel finds himself on a relentless pursuit to unmask the perpetrator, unravelling a complex tapestry of crime and morality. The series further showcases Anna, a fearless journalist, in her fraught marital relationship with Benny.

A young and ambitious detective, Mbali tries to weigh in on the cases, looking for answers. Will Benny uncover who the killer is and put the murder mysteries to bed, or will Thobela succeed in pursuing vengeance? Check out Devil's Peak’s trailer online for a sneak peek at what to expect.

Devil's Peak: cast with images

Devil’s Peak features some of the industry’s finest actors and actresses who bring the storyline to life. Here is a glimpse of interesting facts that you should take into account about them.

Hilton Pelser as Benny Griessel

Hilton is a South African on-screen star best known for his roles in Moffie and Glasshouse. His other acting credits include The Kissing Booth, Dangerous Liaisons, Home Affairs: A Love Story and Home Affairs: A Christmas Tale.

Sisanda Henna as Thobela Mpayipheli

Henna (aged 41 as of 2023) was born on 18 March 1982 in Bisho, Eastern Cape, South Africa. He gained notoriety for starring in Tsha Tsha.

In 2004, Sisanda won the Duku Duku Best Actor Award for his natural talent. Due to his celebrity status, he is often invited to speak at many events and social gatherings.

Shamilla Miller as Anna Griessel

Shamilla (born 14 September 1988) is a South African actress, television presenter and model. She is widely recognized for her roles in Forced Love, Amaza, Troy: Fall of a City, Tali’s Baby Diary and The Girl from St. Agnes.

The actress attended The School for the Creative Economy, graduating with a Live Performance and Film degree.

Tarryn Wyngaard as Christine van Rooyen

The actress is best known for starring in Noem My Skollie: Call Me Thief (2016) and Raised by Wolves (2020). In 2021, she won a South African Film and Television Award for Best Supporting Actress.

Masasa Mbangeni as Mbali Kaleni

Mbangeni (aged 36 as of 2023) was born on 6 March 1987 in Port Elizabeth, South Africa. She rose to stardom for her role as Thembeka Shezi in the popular television serial Scandal.

Devil's Peak has additional cast members, which include:

Albert Pretorius as Anton Heidt

Gérard Rudolf as Boef Beukes

Brendan Sean Murray as Cruywagen

Duane Williams as Jimmy

Mpilo May as Detective Jaimie Keyter

Genna Galloway as Angela

Aisha Sterris as Sonia

M-Net’s Devil's Peak prepares to grace screens soon, offering viewers an immersive experience that promises to be a standout addition to the realm of gripping crime dramas. So, grab your popcorn and dive into secrets, betrayal and addiction.

