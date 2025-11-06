Controversial radio host Minnie Ntuli recently welcomed her first child with her partner

The Gagasi FM star revealed that, in the midst of the backlash, she was carrying a life but decided to keep it to herself

This comes after Minnie found herself at the centre of a social media storm when she and another star engaged in a verbal altercation that led to Minnie being served with legal papers

Minnie Ntuli kept her pregnancy a secret.

South African radio and TV personality Minenhle "Minnie" Ntuli is a proud mother after welcoming her bundle of joy.

The controversial reality TV star, who recently starred in the fifth season of The Real Housewives of Durban, revealed that she was pregnant the entire time, though she decided to keep it under wraps until the time was right.

"People didn’t know that while they were swearing at me on the internet, I was pregnant."

The news comes after her on-screen altercation with Londie London, during which Minnie questioned how the singer made a living. She finally told Sunday World that she didn't want to use her pregnancy as an excuse for her bad behaviour.

"I did not want to use my pregnancy and hormones as an excuse to not own up to my bad behaviour. I held myself accountable for it all, and I know I was wrong. Even today, I am still sorry, and I have learned from my mistakes.

She addressed her decision to deactivate her social media pages and focus on her well-being.

"In the midst of all the commotion, I was blessed to have a family to go to that supported me. I decided to stay off social media because I was carrying a life. I didn’t want to put my baby’s life in danger. And I had triggered people, and I understand they were upset."

Minnie Ntuli revealed that she was pregnant during her altercation with Londie London.

This follows Minnie's secret wedding ceremony with her mystery businessman partner of four years, who she revealed paid lobola for her and secretly tied the knot on 21 June. This was while she was in the middle of shooting the reality show.

Now back at work at Gagasi FM, Minnie said she was grateful to her co-workers, family, and her husband for their support.

"They held me down when I was at my lowest. I am so blessed."

Meanwhile, social media users are still fuming over Minnie's behaviour towards Londie and continue to call her out.

Online users criticise Minnie Ntuli

Despite her apology and plea for forgiveness, fans and viewers of The Real Housewives of Durban remain appalled by Minnie's behaviour.

Many took to social media to voice their concerns and frustrations about the radio star's "mean girl" reputation. Read their comments below.

oreneileeee was confused:

"What is Minnie's obsession with Londie?"

SibusisoBl35091 said:

"Guys, Minnie Ntuli needs to pay for what she did to Londie London."

Itsbuhlebendalo speculated:

"Minnie definitely has a vendetta against Londie."

Social media is still fuming over Minnie Ntuli's behaviour towards Londie London.

LmkeletsoBooboo wrote:

"Minnie is such a bully, and her jealousy is out of the window. Imagine telling Londie all of that, such disrespect, tjooo. Minnie won’t survive in Pretoria, shem. They would have taught her a lesson."

Yandiexx added:

"Even if Minnie could win the pending lawsuit against Londie, her actions are clearly not those of a sorry person. She has once again proven that her pride and ego are above her alleged remorse."

