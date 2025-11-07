BET Award winner Sho Madjozi sat down for an interview with Nandi Madida on The Motherhood Network

In a teaser for the interview, Sho Madjozi opened up about why her international music career failed to take off

The revelation comes after Sho Madjozi previously announced her retirement from music and the pursuit of new ventures

Sho Madjozi shared why he international music career was short-lived. Image: Michael Buckner/Variety, Frazer Harrison

Source: Getty Images

Award-winning South African musician Sho Madjozi has opened up about being misunderstood and how it contributed to her failure to succeed on the global stage.

Following the release of her breakout hit single John Cena, Sho Madjozi became a global sensation overnight, but her success on the international stage was short-lived. During an interview with seasoned media personality Nandi Madida, Sho Madjozi shared one of the reasons why she failed to make it on the global stage.

Sho Madjozi reveals why her international music career didn’t take off

Nandi Madida shared a teaser trailer ahead of the interview’s premiere on The Motherhood Network (TMN) YouTube channel on Friday, 7 November 2025, at 5 PM. Part of the post’s caption read:

“In our next TMN Book Club episode, Sho Majozi opens up about fame, identity, and staying true to herself from Tsonga girl to global star. It’s raw. It’s honest. It’s Sho Majozi like you’ve never seen her before."

In the teaser trailer, the new mother of one shared that when she became internationally recognised, people completely misunderstood who she was. To compound the situation, she said the record label she was signed to did not understand her as a person or her artistic vision, although they probably had good intentions.

“When it got global, I was now fully misunderstood. Like fully, fully, fully. The label I got signed to had no understanding of who I was. Bless their hearts, I think they meant well, but I don't think they knew anything about what I am,” Sho Madjozi said.

Watch the teaser trailer below:

Taking to her official X account, Sho Madjozi also promoted the episode, which she described as a 'very vulnerable conversation'.

"I had a very vulnerable conversation with Nandi Madida last week. On motherhood and becoming more myself," she wrote.

See the post below:

Sho Madjozi opens up about feeling misunderstood after going global. Image: Jeremy Chan/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

Sho Madjozi announces retirement from music

In other news, Sho Madjozi previously announced her retirement from music.

In November 2024, the Huku hitmaker stated that her album, Limpopo Champions League Vol. 2, would be her final studio album. Fans expressed mixed reactions on social media. While some questioned Sho Madjozi's decision, others supported her decision to retire and explore new ventures.

The announcement followed a period of hiatus and musical collaborations with industry stars like Makhadzi.

Sho Madjozi ventures into filmmaking after announcing retirement

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Sho Madjozi revealed the real reason she was retiring from the music industry.

This was after the award-winning singer shocked fans by revealing that her album, Limpopo Champions League Vol 2, would be her last. Sho Madjozi finally answered Mzansi's burning questions about why she is quitting the music industry, revealing that she wanted to focus on other things, including documentary-making.

Source: Briefly News