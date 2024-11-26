Sho Madjozi is retiring from music after releasing her final album, Limpopo Champions League Vol 2 , to focus on other ventures like documentary-making

The BET Award winner explained that she has addressed key issues in her music, including culture, language, and women's representation

Sho revealed she has secured funding for her first documentary and plans to explore other interests beyond music

Sho Madjozi has revealed the real reason she is retiring from the music industry. The award-winning singer shocked fans when she revealed that her upcoming album, Limpopo Champions League Vol 2, was her last album.

Sho Madjozi has explained why she is leaving the music industry. Image: Robin L Marshall and Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

Sho Madjozi shares why she is quitting music

Sho Madjozi finally answered Mzansi's burning questions about why she is quitting the music industry. The John Cena hitmaker, who has a star-studded album on the way, revealed that she wants to focus on other things, including documentary-making.

According to SAhiphopmag, the BET Award winner said she feels she has addressed all the issues she needed to address through her music. She said:

"I’ve said a lot about culture, about language, about hair, about being able to be a woman without necessarily being hypersexualized. Those are all points I wanted to make, and I think I made them very well."

Sho Madjozi reveals her future plans

The singer added that she wants to venture into the world of documentary-making. Sho Madjozi also revealed that she has already secured some funds for her upcoming project. She added:

"I will be making a documentary, and from there, I’m interested in exploring more of the things I studied and other interests of mine."

