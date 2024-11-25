The Lion King is set to showcase some amazing South African talent with the incredible singer Thembisile Ntaka

The Save Me hitmaker has been enjoying her acting opportunity in Hong Kong for six months, but she also landed a job to sustain herself

Thembisile is set to drop some exciting and rich music in 2025, blending her cultural insights into her latest music

South African artist Thembisile Ntaka is shaking things up by diving into acting. The husky-voiced star just scored a role in the renowned Lion King production in Hong Kong.

Thembisile Ntaka explores her talents

The musician who shot to fame through a Coca-Cola popstars group, Adilah, in 2024 revealed to Zimoja that things are not all rosy in Hong Kong as she had to find a job to sustain herself.

Although Thembisile Ntaka has only been in Hong Kong for six months, she's already soaked up a lot of knowledge that will make its way into her next album, set to drop in May 2025. The cultural experiences have broadened her perspective on life, and she can't wait to infuse these insights into her new music.

Musician Nicholas Nkuna, known as Nick Soul, teamed up with Thembisile for his latest track, Umona, which dropped on 8 November 2024, from his second album. Nicholas is also an actor, best remembered as Fikani Chauke in the now-defunct soap opera 7de Laan.

