Sello Maake kaNcube is making a big request from two mothers of his children after years of being a father

Veteran actor Sello Maake kaNcube reportedly wants 100% confirmation that he is the biological father of his two children

Sello Maake kaNcube shared details about his two baby mothers and the reason why he feels the need to confirm paternity

Sello Maake kaNcube's alleged doubts about being the real father of his children have gone public. The former Generations actor is reported to have submitted requests that his baby mamas agree to confirm that he's the real gather of their children.

Sello Maake KaNcubea allegedly seeks a DNA test to confirm the paternity of his two children. Image: Oupa Bopape / Dino Lloyd

Source: Getty Images

Sello Maake kaNcube has been on a mission to determine whether he's the real father of his children with Winnie Xundu and Mmatshilo Motsei. In alleged letters addressed to his lawyers, Sello Maake kaNcube detailed why he doubts he is the real Father of his children.

Sello Maake kaNcube allegedly suspects 2 baby mamas of cheating

According to Sunday World, Sello Maake kaNcube, married to Pearl Mbewe, is seeking to get DNA tests that confirm that he's the biological father of his two children. Sello had children with Mmatshilo Motsei, and Winnie Xundi. The publication alleges that he wrote a letter to his lawyers, Makgopa Attorneys, saying that they should summon his former baby's mothers to confirm the paternity. Sello allegedly wrote:

“After careful consideration, I would like assistance in getting a summons to request a paternity test for the child I might have with the second respondent, Mmatshilo Motsei,”

The former Generations veteran detailed that Mmatshilo had threatened to abort the child throughout the pregnancy. He also said that his son had said a man was in the house with them when he was in London, and she eventually left him for the other man. Sello also accused his baby mama of trying to swindle him by using their child:

“Secondly, she is colluding with the school to hold me liable for a debt she knows I have nothing to do with and couldn’t afford as I have five other children that I know of. Her general conduct towards me and my well-being is overall questionable. Her sinister behaviour in trying to bring me down leaves a bitter taste in my mouth."

He also accused the Motsei of prohibiting him from seeing his child. Sunday World also alleges that he sent a letter about another baby's mother, Winnie Xundu, seeking a DNA test.

SA discusses Sello Maake kaNcube's alleged letters

Sello was subject to a lot of people's opinions after details of his alleged letters to his baby mamas went public. Most said that if Sello doubts he is the father, he is entitled to ask for tests.

@unwindwithOkuhl said:

"No woman should disagree or debate when a man wants a paternity test....ANY DAY."

@Melo_Malebo referenced Sello's role as Archie Moroka:

"Archie’s trust issues began the moment they stole his car."

@Nkosi_Shebi wrote:

"That's not asking too much, is it?"

@sphiwejn1st commented:

"Sensible decision for clarity and fairness. This can help prevent future disputes and ensure that his estate is distributed according to his wishes."

@Oteng_Lamola agreed:

"DNA Test is a good idea. Make sure you leave your lil money to your relative."

Sello Maake KaNcube reacts to fake PhD allegations

Briefly News previously reported that Ntate Sello Maake KaNcube was a good sport after the Trinity International Bible University was outed. The institution is said not to be registered however, it has been honouring several celebs with doctorates.

In the wake of Sello Maake KaNcube celebrating being honoured with a PhD at the Trinity International Bible University, it was revealed that the institution was bogus and not registered with the Department of Education.

According to SowetanLIVE, after Minister of Higher Education, Blade Nzimande confirmed that the institution had been warned on several occasions to cease operating illegally without taking the proper precautions.

