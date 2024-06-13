Sello Maake kaNcube is reportedly returning to Skeem Saam after over a year of silence

The veteran actor is expected to reprise his role as fraudster, Ntate Kganyago, who had stolen from his on-screen lover

Mzansi is excited for Sello's return, while others trolled the actor after obtaining his controversial PhD

Sello Maake kaNcube is set to return as Ntate Kganyago on 'Skeem Saam'. Images: sellomkn

Source: Instagram

Sello Maake kaNcube is reportedly making a comeback to Skeem Saam after a year. According to teasers, the celebrated actor will fall for a trap after being on the run for his crimes in Turfloop.

Sello Maake kaNcube returns to Skeem Saam

After his exit from the show in 2022, Sello Maake kaNcube is said to be returning to Skeem Saam to reprise his role as the conniving Ntate Kganyago.

According to TVSA teasers, the former Generations actor will have Sergeant Rathebe, played by Gontse Ntshegang, set a trap for him that he unfortunately falls for.

The star left the show after stealing from his lover, Jacobeth Thobakgale (Elizabeth Serunye) and fleeing from Turfloop, and it appears he will finally be apprehended and face the music.

Not only do the stars share an on-screen romance on the show, but they're also among the celebs who hold qualifications from the controversial Trinity International Bible University.

Mzansi reacts to Sello Maake kaNcube's return to Skeem Saam

Viewers are ready for the drama, excited to see what's to come with Maake kaNcube's return to Skeem Saam:

NkosinganiNdlo5 was concerned:

"Oh, poor Jacobie, he is coming for her house now."

Blaq_Mannequin said:

"He must not give Thobakgale heartache again."

Yemyemjr1 wrote:

"Jacobeth's worst nightmare."

Meanwhile, others joked about the actor's controversial doctorate:

mabasotf was curious:

"So his new role required a PhD."

waynezwane57720 trolled:

"He comes back with a PhD!"

MthabineJustice said:

"His doctorate is working wonders."

