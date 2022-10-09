Veteran thespian Sello Maake kaNcube has bagged a new role in Skeem Saam and the actor is excited about his new role in the SABC 1 show

Veteran Mzansi actor Sello Maake kaNcube has bagged an exciting role in Skeem Saam. The former Generations star will portray the character of Ntate Kganyago.

The 62-year-old award-winning actor will appear for the first time in the SABC 1 telenovela on 11 October. Daily Sun reports that Ntate Kganyago is a patient of Lizzy at Turf Hospital.

Sello Maake KaNcube told the publication that the rest of the character's storyline will be revealed as time goes on. The living legend could only share that his character warns Lizzy about a potential scammer she was considering going out with.

Sello Maake KaNcube has appeared in the most-watched South African telenovela's such as The Queen and Blood & Water and The River. He has also worked in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada and Europe.

Zulu Mkhathini bags new hosting gig, Future Maskandi premieres on TRACE

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Zulu Mkhathini has bagged a new TV hosting gig. The former Dream Team member took to his timeline and shared that Sjava will be the first guest when Future Maskandi premieres on TRACE on Monday night, 3 October.

The media personality took to social media to share snaps of himself with Sjava. The Umama hitmaker is known in the country for fusing Maskandi music with rap sounds.

Taking to Instagram, the excited rapper-turned-presenter shared that he learned a lot about his roots when he interviewed Sjava. Zulu Mkhathini also took to Twitter to let his followers know that the show will make its debut on Monday night. He thanked Sjava for coming to their studios.

