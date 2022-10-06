Showmax has yet again premiered a drama show with a stellar performance from the cast and crew

Blood Psalms premiered on 27 September yet the drama is already making waves among South African viewers

According to reports, the show recorded the most first-day views of any drama that has premiered on Showmax before

'Blood Psalms' has been reported as Showmax's drama to ever hit high views on its first episode premiere.

Source: Instagram

Showmax never fails to deliver Oscar-worthy dramas.

After dominating the SAFTAs 2022 and earning Emmy nominations for Best Actress and Best Drama, it appears that Sowmax has another show that will dominate award shows in 2023.

Blood Psalms premiered on 27 September, and according to ZAlebs, the show made history by having the most views on its first day. According to ZAlebs, no other drama has ever had such an impact on its debut on the streaming service.

Blood Psalms plotline in a nutshell

The story takes place in Ancient Africa and follows Princess Zazi, played by Bokang Phelane, as she battles a prophecy while navigating her people through world-ending curses and tribal feuds.

According to ZAlebs, the incredible cast alone is reason enough to watch the show. King Shaka's Warren Masemola, Gomora's Zolisa Xaluva and Zikhona Sodlaka, The Imposter's Thishiwe Ziqubu, Housekeepers' Thando Thabethe and many others are among the notable names.

Reviews from credible sources

According to ZAlebs, City Press rated the show 4.5/5 stars, and TV Mzansi dubbed it "the best show ever created in Africa." TimesLIVE was astounded by the plot and cinematography and reacted by saying:

"African fantasy at its finest."

Showmax shared the following mesmerising trailer on YouTube:

Source: Briefly News