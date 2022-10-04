Kim Engelbrecht has been nominated for an Emmy award for her role Reyka Gama on the Mnet series Reyka

She is the fourth addition to the number of South African actresses who have been honoured by the prestigious award ceremony

Kim thanked the production team as well as the cast for portraying the story realistically enough to get nominated for the international award

Kim Engelbrecht, a South African actress, has been nominated for an Emmy for her work on the Mnet show Reyka.

According to ZAlebs, winning the award would be an addition to her two South African Film and Television Awards, including Best Actress in a TV Drama for her role as Reyka Gama in Reyka.

Kim is the fourth Mzansi actress to be nominated for the Best Perfomance by an Actress award. She has joined Home Affairs Lerato Mvelase and Brenda Ngxoli, plus Is'thunzi Thuso Mbedu

Speaking to Drum, Kim Engelbrecht expressed her gratitude for receiving the nomination from awards organisers.

The star stated that the show's international recognition proves that the hard work of the production team and the cast was not in vain. She thanked the team for their outstanding work.

This serves as validation to our entire Reyka team that hard work and commitment do not go unnoticed. Congratulations Team Reyka. I saw a quote this morning: ‘You can get to where you want to go from exactly where you are.’ Thank you to the International Emmys for the incredible nomination. Thank you for the opportunity to share our show with the world. South Africa has so many stories to tell,”

Reyka plotline in a nutshell

According to ZAlebs, Reyka is an intense story about a girl who was kidnapped from her single mother when she was 12 years old and escaped her kidnapper years later.

She eventually became a criminal profiler and has her daughter.

