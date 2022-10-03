Zulu Mkhathini has landed another top TV presenting gig and his first guest will be Sjava when Future Maskandi premieres on TRACE on Monday night

The rapper-turned-presenter took to his timeline and shared snaps of himself with the Umama hitmaker outside and on the set of the new show

The former Dream Team member's fans and friends congratulated him after he made the announcement and promised to watch the show

Zulu Mkhathini gas bagged a new TV hosting gig. The former Dream Team member took to his timeline and shared that Sjava will be the first guest when Future Maskandi premieres on TRACE on Monday night, 3 October.

Zulu Mkhathini discussed Maskandi and hip-hop in a ‘Future Maskandi’ interview. Image: @zulumkhathini

Source: Instagram

The media personality took to social media to share snaps of himself with Sjava. Sjava is known in the country for fusing Maskandi music with hip-hop.

Taking to Instagram, the excited rapper-turned-presenter shared that he learned a lot about his roots when he interviewed Sjava. He captioned his post:

"You’d swear we doing an album cover shoot! Well this is our first guest on #FutureMaskandi Sjava ka Jama, ngiyabonga mfethu ngale nxoxo esibenayo. Ngifunde okuningi ngawe and I also learnt a lot about imvelaphi yethu. You are a special artist…stay blessed mfowethu. 3rd frame I think was when we were asked to try speak more English haha lol. Tune in tonight for the premiere of #FutureMaskandi only on Trace."

Zulu Mkhathini also took to Twitter to let his followers know that the show will make its debut on Monday night. He thanked Sjava for coming to their studios.

"Asibangene Jama! @Sjava_atm #FutureMaskandi Tune in @TRACE_Inter tonight 19:00."

Some of the star's fans took to his comment section to congratulate him for bagging yet another TV hosting gig.

breeze_sa said:

"Congratulations bro."

zanele.ngobese_ wrote:

"Shuni wama Bhinca."

thulaganyomajuta added:

"My two favorite icons."

Sjava bombarded by fans at Mall of Africa

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Sjava took to his timeline to share snaps of himself out and about. The singer took a walk around Mall of Africa in Waterfall City in Midrand and his fans were happy to see their fave.

The Mama hitmaker's supporters, mostly ladies, took out their smart phones and took pics and videos of the star who was rocking his signature bhinca swag.

Taking to Twitter, Sjava posted two pics of himself surrounded by the loving fans. Sjava captioned his post with a red love heart emoji.

