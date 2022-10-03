Mzansi rapper Big Zulu impressed hundreds of people who attended the Msinga Drift Khana in Tugela Ferry, KZN over the weekend

The Mali Eningi hitmaker trended after a video of the rapper drifting his BMW at the event surfaced on social media

Social media users shared mixed reactions to Nkabi's car spinning skills and Briefly News' head of entertainment department Sibusisiwe Lwandle was also impressed

Big Zulu is multi talented. The rapper showed off impressive car drifting skills at the Msinga Drift Khana in Tugela Ferry over the weekend.

Big Zulu impressed scores of people at the Msinga Drift Khana event. Image: @bigzulu_sa

Source: Instagram

Nkabi was spinning his new BMW at the event and many praised him for the way he handled the whip. A video of the Mali Eningi rapper performing doughnuts with his German beast.

1KZNTV took to Twitter and posted the clip of the record label boss entertaining the crowd. The provincial TV station captioned the post:

"VIDEO: Big Zulu shows off his skills at the Msinga Drift Khana held in Tugela Ferry today."

Head of the entertainment desk at Briefly News Sibusisiwe Lwandle attended the Msinga Drift Khana. She sang Big Zulu's praises after she witnessed him spinning his BMW.

"I wasn’t inside the car during the drifting but he received a very warm reception. Many people were surprised and impressed about how well he handled his BMW. Multi-talented nkabi."

Other social media users took to the TV station's comment section and shared mixed reactions to Nkabi's drifting skills.

@Ration_Q said:

"He is still learning...he will get there."

@ma_nhlanhla wrote:

"Ngaze ngaphoxeka when you spin you only use one hand noma isafunda inkabi but 2 hands is a no no."

@VukaKhondlo commented:

"Jason Webb @webbdrift45 who is currently the best Drifter in SA and one the best in the entire world uses both hands. If Jason can do it, why can't @BigZulu_ZN."

@Victorworldwid3 said:

"Too much!!"

@iam_Siya24 added:

"It's not particularly hard to drift a M car…

Big Zulu accepts Cassper Nyovest's boxing challenge

In related news, Briefly News reported that Big Zulu has accepted Cassper Nyovest's boxing match challenge. The Mali Eningi hitmaker took to his timeline after Mufasa knocked out Priddy Ugly on Saturday night, 1 October.

Nkabi was reacting to a post Cass made before he won against Priddy Ugly. In the tweet, Cassper Nyovest said he wants to exchange blows with Big Zulu after beating Priddy at Sun Arena in Pretoria.

Big Zulu took to Twitter after the bout and shared that he wants to step into the ring and box Cassper after he effortlessly won his last match. Hip-hop heads and boxing lovers took to Nkabi's comment section and shared mixed reactions.

Source: Briefly News