Big Zulu has taken to social media to accept Cassper Nyovest's boxing challenge after Cass humiliated Priddy Ugly

The Mali Eningi rapper shared that he's ready to exchange blows with Cassper after he knocked out Priddy Ugly in the first round

Some social media users warned Big Zulu not to accept the challenge because Cassper has been training and ready while Nkabi is "unfit"

Big Zulu has accepted Cassper Nyovest's boxing match challenge. The Mali Eningi hitmaker took to his timeline after Mufasa knocked out Priddy Ugly on Saturday night, 1 October.

Nkabi was reacting to a post Cass made before he won against Priddy Ugly. In the tweet, Cassper Nyovest said he wants to exchange blows with Big Zulu after beating Priddy Ugly at Sun Arena in Pretoria.

Big Zulu took to Twitter after the bout and shared that he wants to step into the ring and box Cassper Nyovest after he effortlessly won his last match.

Hip-hop heads and boxing lovers took to Nkabi's comment section and shared mixed reactions. Some said they can't wait for their fave to knock Cass out while others warned him not to accept the challenge because he's "not fit".

@MphoIbrahim wrote:

"Boxing is not a street fight, people must stop thinking Big Zulu can take down Cassper."

@RojiAyasanga commented:

"But you blue ticked Siv Ngesi, idyani."

@Nknjn_SA said:

"Heke. Can't wait for this game."

@TheVeZzy wrote:

"Don’t do it Nkabi yam… bazokushaya, and I don’t even think you can throw faster punches and also you not fit… I can tell by your performances that you not fit."

@deblessin added:

"My thoughts exactly, Cass been training for a while now. He has a strategy and draining Big Zulu would be the best one then knocks him out."

Cassper Nyovest challenges AKA to a boxing match

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest said the real fight that South African hip-hop lovers are waiting for is "Cassper Nyovest vs AKA". He called on his sworn enemy to fight him and give fans what they want.

Speaking in an interview shortly after the match, Cassper also said he wants to have Naak Musiq back in the ring because he still doesn't believe that he lost the fight.

The Amademoni rapper, who lost the last match against the singer and former Generations star, knocked out his opponent, Priddy Ugly, without much effort on Saturday night, 1 October.

