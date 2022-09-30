Sjava has taken to social media to post pictures of himself out and about while being bombarded by his loving fans

The Mama hitmaker was walking around the Mall of Africa when his supporters spotted him and took videos and pics of their favourite musician

Many people took to his comment section to show love to the singer, adding that he's not just a South African star but an African celebrity

Sjava has taken to his timeline to share snaps of himself out and about. The singer took a walk around Mall of Africa in Waterfall City in Midrand and his fans were happy to see their fave.

Sjava was bombarded by fans while out and about at Mall of Africa. Image: @sjava_atm

The Mama hitmaker's supporters, mostly ladies, took out their smart phones and took pics and videos of the star who was rocking his signature bhinca swag.

Taking to Twitter, Sjava posted two pics of himself surrounded by the loving fans. Sjava captioned his post with a red love heart emoji.

Peeps took to the musician's timeline to share their thoughts on the pics. They shared that Sjava is not just a South African star but an African star.

@valentine_in wrote:

"Sjava is still a celebrity."

@KhayaScoop said:

"Uyashisa mos even that white lady knows you."

@nombulelosonti commented:

"An African star."

@sanele009809031 wrote:

"Uncle Sjava an African star."

@TebogoMOTLOUN17 commented:

"Sjava kajama indlalifa bafazi baseZimbabwe bemthanda ngobe pheth iShumi!!!!!"

@DumaMazibuko2 said:

"Mall of Africa."

@Khalang15514776 wrote:

"Real zulu man with some power."

@Ndumi6058 added:

"Was nice meeting you and I enjoyed the concert."

K.O drops new song with Sjava

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that K.O has released another jam featuring Sjava. The song titled Stapura is a second lead single for the rapper's new album Skhanda Republic 3.

The lead single to the dope project SETE is on high rotation on national radio stations and is doing numbers and breaking streaming records. SETE features Young Stunna and Blxckie.

Taking to Twitter to promote Stapura, K.O shared snap of himself with Sjava. Taking to the rapper's comment section on the micro-blogging app, hip-hop heads said they're feeling the latest single and the whole album.

