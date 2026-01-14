Talented actress Dineo Rasedile has exited Mzansi Magic and Showmax's popular TV show Law, Love & Betrayal

The popular TV show will return for a second season, featuring actors Pearl Modiadie and more stars

Fans of the legal drama show slammed the show after it was reported that Rasedile has exited the show

'Law, Love & Betrayal' Fans are Devastated by Dineo Rasedile's Exit. Images: @Miss_Thola and JabuMcdonald

Showmax fans are heartbroken that fan-favourite actress Dineo Rasedile is not returning to the popular legal drama series Law, Love & Betrayal.

Mzansi Magic has confirmed that actors Shannon Esra, Katlego, Lebogang, and Sparky Xulu have joined the latest season of the show.

Entertainment commentator Jabu McDonald shared on his X account on Tuesday, 13 January 2026, that Rasedile will no longer be returning to the legal drama series.

"Dineo Rasedile will not be returning for the second season of Law, Love & Betrayal," said McDonald.

Law, Love & Betrayal fans react to the actress's exit

@tshidishete responded:

"We have a problem in South African TV shows, and this is exactly it. They did this when they replaced Zolisa Xaluva with Hlomla Dandala on that show ( complete flop! He was irreplaceable with that role, kaCeaser), and replaced Siyabonga Thwala with Mpumi Mpama on Empini (disappointing), and another memorable one was replacing Mpumelelo Bhulose with Tony Kgoroge on Imbewu (what a mess, I stopped watching!) This needs to stop. This lady was literally doing so well as the lead. What happened?"

@Lorato_Xaba replied:

"I loved this girl! Her replacement has big shoes to fill."

@mahlatse92 said:

"Continuity on South African shows, though."

@tjubistar reacted:

"I’m gonna have a hard time warming up to her replacement."

@JoshuaDladla wrote:

"Showmax thinks it can make such a big decision without consulting customers. As customers, we need to boycott when they do this. They have to make sure that they give actresses what they want instead of saying we will replace you if you demand a raise for season 2. Buying power."

@Mampe05 replied:

"I loved her character."

@viwe_dobe said:

"But she was the show."

@Mangeth_Zikode reacted:

"She did a good job, now let's see another talented actress take on the role. I recommend the lady playing a doctor in Homecoming."

@Sphoki_Mbambani responded:

"Njani, (how) when she's the main character?"

@lindzmlangeni wrote:

"Why not? I loved her."

@Zamayirh said:

"WT*. What's the point then?"

@Mam_Bhele reacted:

"Character replacement literally kills the show. Watch what is happening with Outlaws, no interest after Sihle left, and now Nisiphuca uGugu @ShowmaxOnline really now."

@CrossCountryOP said:

"No, why?"

Showmax's series Law, Love & Betrayal, starring Pearl Modiadie and Nimrod Nkosi, sparks interest online

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Showmax released the trailer for the popular legal drama series titled Law, Love & Betrayal, which received rave reviews.

The highly-anticipated series, which stars Pearl Modiadie and Nimrod Nkosi, has sparked interest on social media.

Mzansi peeps were excited to watch the series when it dropped in September 2024, saying a legal drama series was long overdue.

