Mzansi Magic has announced that popular Showmax drama series, Law, Love & Betrayal, is set to premiere on the DSTV channel

Law, Love & Betrayal stars popular South African actors Pearl Modiadie, Dineo Rasedile, Siya Raymond, and more

Fans of the show previously took to social media to comment on the casting and storyline

DSTV has confirmed that Mzansi's popular legal drama series Law, Love and Betrayal is coming to Mzansi Magic.

The popular drama series, which is led by legendary actor and TV personality Nimrod Nkosi, was first launched on Showmax in 2024.

The popular TV show also stars former Rhythm City actress and media personality, Pearl Modiadie, who plays Nkosi's on-screen daughter.

TshisaLIVE reports that the upcoming show Law, Love & Betrayal follows the journey of a tough, township lawyer, Gugu Mabaso (played by Dineo Rasedile), who lands a job at the slick, family-owned Sandton firm Gumede & Associates, owned by Nimrod Nkosi's character, Gatsha Gumede.

Nkosi is joined by TV personality and actress Pearl Modiadie, who plays Nkosi's on-screen daughter, Ayanda Gumede-Williams.

Other notable actors on the show include Anelisa Phewa, who plays James Makaula, and Siya Sipotokele, who plays Gugu's lover, Thabo.

The channel confirmed on its X account on Wednesday, 17 December 2025, that the Showmax series is coming to channel 161 this festive season.

"Coming to you this festive season! Step into a world of legal drama and its entanglements with Law, Love & Betrayal, coming on Sunday, 21 December at 21:00," wrote the channel.

South Africans react to the first season

@Nonhlanhla_12 said:

"It's so good to see Pearl back, I am definitely gonna watch."

@BoitumeloThom12 responded:

"That guy who’s always a villain is booked and busy. I don’t know his name, but I love him."

@sihleyende5 reacted:

"Siya Raymond's agency is working overtime because my guy is everywhere."

@PhindiBlack replied:

"You guys have us a good ride. I absolutely loved this series."

@ashney_m wrote:

"Also, why is Ayanda so mad at Gugu? Wa hlanya," (She's crazy).

@Jabu_Macdonald said:

"Akere, she doesn’t want to share the inheritance."

@TalkLawMonare responded:

"Hopefully they invested in research on the SA legal system, and will not copy some American fictional stuff. That's if it doesn't revolve around love and betrayal involving office politics. It's a great cast, though."

@yakwa_mzizi replied:

"As long as Ayanda is suffering, I am happy."

@kgothii_leo said:

"Love Ta Nimrod Nkosi. He always brings fire to the screen every chance he gets. I can’t wait."

@Ms_McKaye responded:

"It was a bit underwhelming."

@Real_TheGuy_ZA reacted:

"When did Dr Nandi become a judge?"

Nimrod Nkosi to star in Mzansi Magic's 'Law, Love & Betrayal'. Images: Jabu Mcdonald and Nimrod Nkosi

