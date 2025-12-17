Skeem Saam fans are celebrating the return of popular character Ivy Kgomo, played by Molobane Maja

The former Mrs Kgomo has been on the run for a few months and left her son, Paxton Kgomo, in Turfloop

South Africans and fans of the soapie took to the show's post on X to celebrate Ivy Kgomo's return

Viewers of SABC1's educational soapie Skeem Saam recently responded to Ivy Kgomo's return to Turfloop on social media.

Actress Molobane Maja, who plays the role of Ivy Kgomo, previously made headlines when her ex-husband, Obed Kgomo (Lebogang Olifant) landed in hospital after cheating on her with Melita (Hellen Motsuki).

Viewers of the show previously reacted to Melita's wedding and her stunning dress on-screen.

The SABC1 soapie shared on its X account on Wednesday, 17 December 2025, that the first Mrs Kgomo has returned to Turfloop.

"As the Kgomo blended family starts to find their rhythm, an unexpected guest shows up at their doorstep," said the show.

Skeem Saam fans respond Ivy's return

@Visiswa_Simbi commented:

"Can Skeem Saam writers give Ivy a break now? We want to see her as one independent divorcee, who is making it big out there."

@m_boikgantsho said:

"And one thing about Mr Kgomo? He loves Paxton’s mom shem. Melita is about to get a taste of her own medicine; that nonsense she was doing with Fefo is nothing compared to what’s coming."

@_HappyDays4life replied:

"That time Obed is looking forward to Magoebaskloof and spending more time le (with) Melita ntse a tapunya," (when she was soft).

@mrsnare_j wrote:

"Happy days, I am so happy for Pax, he’s been needing his mother."

@MabulaMancha said:

"Skeem Saam is cooking hotter in December."

@SindiOmuhle replied:

"You don't want to see Melita happy, why?"

@Jesicantimbana wrote:

"There's no rest for the wicked. Obed and Melita will not have peace in that marriage."

@Rat00h commented:

"She is here to blend too. Akere (also) Feffo was also in the picture."

@KB_ZAA responded:

"What? Keep cooking, Skeem Saam."

@Pearl_msandie wrote:

"Okare le Zama Zama," (She looks like a Zama Zama).

@Claudy_moloko replied:

"The writers are allergic to peace, and I love it."

@KingMammello wrote:

"Finally! I cannot wait for Melita and Kgomo's marriage to fall."

@Dumie_Mbambo reacted:

"She's back. Paxton Kgomo is going to be happy."

@HumbulaneM99997 said:

"The real Mrs Kgomo is back. Melita will never know peace in that marriage."

@Tshepiso2420 responded:

"I’m really happy for Paxton Kgomo. He deserves his mother, bandla."

‘Skeem Saam’ fans react to behind-the-scenes footage of Magongwa and Marothi

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that fan-favourite Skeem Saam characters Marothi Maphuthuma and Alfred Magongwa impressed fans in a recent video.

The video of actors Macks Papo and Putla Sehlapelo received praise from viewers of the educational soapie.

Fans of the SABC1 soapie took to social media this week to respond to the viral clip of the actors.

