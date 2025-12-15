Skeem Saam viewers applauded their favourite character, Mapitsi Maputla, for finally standing up for herself against Meikie Maputla

In the episode, Mapitsi threatened her mother-in-law, Meikie Maputla, who wanted to take her children from her

Fans of the show are thrilled that Mapitsi has filed for divorce from her husband, Tbose Maputla, who's been labelled a spoilt brat

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

'Skeem Saam' fans celebrates Mapitsi for defending herself against Meikie. Images: SkeemSaam 3 and MogauM

Source: Instagram

Popular Skeem Saam character Mapitsi Maputla (played by Mogau Keebine) has been trending on social media since she clashed with her mother-in-law, Meikie Maputla (Harriet Manamela).

Viewers of the show are also thrilled that Mapitsi is divorcing the father of her children, Tbose Maputla (Hungani Ndlovu), who also cheated on her in the past.

Manamela and Ndlovu's characters previously trended on social media when Tbose threatened to kill Mapitsi's lover, DJ Thomas, with a gun.

A Skeem Saam fan, Onke Tlape, shared a video on her X account of Mapitsi dragging her mother-in-law on Friday, 12 December 2025.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"Mapitsi, my dear? This made me so proud!", she captioned the clip.

Another Skeem Saam viewer, @MissLuuNje, shared on her X account that Mapitsi was right for dragging Meikie because she's a miserable woman.

"Mapitsi was spitting facts. Meikie is a miserable woman. She doesn't have a life outside of her children. This is the same Meikie who forgave John for cheating on her 3 times (MaNtuli, Charity, and Melita) but takes out her frustrations on her daughters-in-law #SkeemSaam," she wrote.

@MissLuu_nje said:

"It's funny how Tbose went to Singapore as a happily married man and came back asking for an open marriage. Tbose isn't innocent, just because we didn't see the scenes from Singapore, doesn't mean nothing happened."

@Lerato__Mk replied:

"Mapitsi had to be a mother when he was in varsity, cheating on her. Then he went to Singapore and cheated on her again. Now he’s a saint?"

@Misandrist_GRLV wrote:

"Tbose is acting like a victim, talking about he'll never find love like that again. Well, maybe if you didn't cheat, as your life depended on it, and if you weren't a spoilt brat, we wouldn't be here now, would we?"

@_LesegoMabote responded:

"Mapitsi's parents are exactly what is wrong with this country. The exact reason why women die at the hands of their abusive partners because they're scared of leaving, based on ko gae ba tla reng. #SkeemSaam."

@CeeNkuna reacted:

"The Magongwas are just being too strict on Mapitsi. She has served the Maputlas with loyalty for so long!"

@MissLuu_nje replied:

"Meikie forgets that she was crying for the Maputla Supermarket when John wanted to leave her, for shooting MaNtuli, but asikho lapho (we are not there) I guess."

'Skeem Saam' fans react to Mapitsi defending herself against Meikie. Images: Skeem Saam3

Source: Instagram

Skeem Saam viewers weigh in on Tbose and Mapitsi’s marriage

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Skeem Saam topped Twitter trends after another explosive episode that left social media users buzzing.

Mzansi has been following the Tbose and Mapitsi storyline closely after Hungani Ndlovu recently joined the show as Tbose.

Viewers are saying Mapitsi must leave her marriage because it's clear that Tbose is no longer interested in her.

Source: Briefly News