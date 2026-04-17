Actress and supermodel Rosette Ncwana comments on social media reports that she's dating Andile Ncube

Ncwana and the sports personality previously made headlines when they broke up

Fans of the media personalities commented on Ncwana's video on Thursday, 16 April 2026

TV personality Rosette Ncwana comments on rumours she's dating Andile Ncube. Images: Rosette_Ncwana

Source: Instagram

Reality TV star and model Rosette Ncwana has reacted to social media rumours that she's back together with her baby daddy, Andile Ncube.

Ncwana previously trended on social media when she appeared in court for an alleged theft and burglary.

Ncwana shared a video with her baby daddy, Andile Ncube, on her TikTok account on Thursday, 17 April 2026.

In the video, the model says, "Andile, tell them we are not together. Ake jole le Andile, bare kea go batla. (I am not dating Andile. They said I want you). Ke nyaka go (I want to) rectify this narrative. We are just co-parenting, we are besties."

Sports personality Andile Ncube doesn't reply to Ncwana's questions and only asks to see an unknown "cute lady".

South Africans comment on Ncwana's video

Ady🇿🇦 replied:

"Ba jana (they are sleeping together) and co- parenting! 🤭🥰."

Molemo asked:

"Do you sleep in the same bed?"

Kay Jones responded:

"La jana," (You are sleeping together).

Lira said:

"Ba tshega rena,"🥺 (they are laughing at us).

Refilwe Mathe reacted:

"I love you guys together. Fix things and get back together."

KgadiThePhoenix wrote:

"Sometimes, somehow, the relationship becomes better after the breakup. I get this 100% 😂."

Lebogang responded:

"If madly in love were a person."

Gloria Sekgothe replied:

"I love this lady."

Ella reacted:

"Andile can’t even deny you, 😂😂 girl 🔥."

Jay Jay replied:

"I wanna see the cute lady he's talking about."

MsRams wrote:

"I saw you by there, and I was laughing, remembering the comments🤣😂- you guys are doing great in cooperating."

Nommy updates 🇿🇦 responded:

"I absolutely love Rosette, and from what I saw on Rich Young and Famous, she once shared how she didn’t feel fully supported during her pregnancy, and that honestly broke my heart for her. I know she also said Andile is a great dad. I’ve always hoped they could work things out one day if that’s what they both truly wanted, but I also respect that they’re now saying they are just good friends and co-parents. At the end of the day, she deserves assurance, peace, and to be treated with love and respect, whatever their situation is ❤️."

Brenda Tlale said:

"I believe you, and I don’t believe you. 😂🤝❤️."

Nthabiseng reacted:

"I didn’t hear Andile’s verbal confirmation 😅."

Melba said:

"You guys still love each other.😂."

Conqueror wrote:

"For someone who doesn't have TikTok, Andile is always on TikTok."

Kiara🧚🏻‍♀️🫧 responded:

"Oh, sana Rosette's voice😍😩."

Sports personality Andile Ncube reacts to Rosette Ncwana video about dating rumours. Image: AndileNcube

Source: Instagram

Rosette Ncwana gets real about joining The Mommy Club ahead of 3rd season premiere

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Rosette Ncwana opened up about joining the cast of The Mommy Club.

The supermodel and entrepreneur spoke about what fans can expect from her and the new season.

This comes after the Showmax series announced its third season, and fans are raving over its return.

Briefly News got the inside scoop on Rosette's entry into the show and what fans can expect from her.

Source: Briefly News