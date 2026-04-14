Bafana Bafana legend Teko Modise sparked online buzz after his bold fashion choice went viral

Fans reacted with humour and disbelief as the former Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns star trended

The retired midfielder once again grabbed attention off the pitch, with his unique style dominating social media conversations

Football fans were left in stitches after a picture of Orlando Pirates legend Teko Modise clad in bold pants and a suit jacket did the rounds on social media.

Teko Modise turned out for Orlando Pirates between 2007-2011. Image:@teamtekomodise

Source: Instagram

Modise, who is now retired, has become a fashion star and enjoys showing off his style and sophisticated sense of dressing, which on some occasions has raised eyebrows among South Africans on social media. The former Mamelodi Sundowns star midfielder found himself in the spotlight recently with the fashion police on his case.

Teko Modise's fashion reactions go viral

Here are some of the hilarious reactions to the photo of Modise standing next to FC Stellenbosch head coach Gavin Hunt:

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@Bongekile:

"Someone needs to sit him down😭😭😭."

@josifundza:

"No way. Is this real?"

@NgwatoK1960:

"This has to be AI-generated, because there is no way this could be explained 😭."

@maduna99:

"Reminds me of back in the day when African American comedians would wear a dress as part of their initiation."

See the photo below on X:

@OkaMpande:

"Seku late, don't you think? 😭."

@mavusana_01:

"Is this for real, or is this AI?? 🤣🤣🤣"

@sazisomzet:

"Gavin Hunt should have told Teko to return the hotel sheets; there is no way this is happening."

@justnyoo:

"He wants to trend. They make money when trending."

@Lord_Sikhakhane:

"My question is how much he got paid to wear that. No one in their right mind would wear that unless convinced otherwise."

Teko Modise celebrates with his teammates while playing for Orlando Pirates. Image:@teamtekomodise

Source: Instagram

It is not the first time the Bafana Bafana legend has come under fire for his dress code, as he faced scrutiny during the Durban July in 2025 and also stole the show with his look at the Metro FM Music Awards 2025. He has also made headlines over his second divorce from his wife in October 2025.

Teko Modise's career and achievements

Modise played for the Buccaneers from 2007 to 2011 and went on to win back-to-back PSL Footballer of the Year awards. He played a crucial role in helping Pirates compete for top honours. His performances attracted international attention before he was eventually signed by Mamelodi Sundowns and played for Masandawana between 2011 and 2017.

Some of the trophies he won with the club include PSL titles, the Nedbank Cup, and the CAF Champions League in 2016. He later moved from the Pretoria club to Cape Town City in 2017 and left in 2019 when he eventually called time on his career.

Inside George Lebese’s R5 million restaurant

Briefly News previously reported that former Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns star George Lebese has successfully reinvented himself as an entrepreneur, embracing a life of luxury beyond football.

He owns Seventeen Lifestyle, a high-end restaurant and entertainment venue in Pretoria, and has launched a bold streetwear brand, Assets Clothing.

Source: Briefly News