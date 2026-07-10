Shimza Buys Stunning Mercedes-AMG GT Sports Car, Fans React With Excitement
- South African DJ Shimza showed off a brand-new Mercedes-AMG GT sports car in photos that surfaced on X on 8 July 2026
- The silver luxury vehicle, one of Mercedes-Benz's most expensive models, was spotted at what appears to be a dealership
- Fans flooded the comments to celebrate Shimza, with one comparing the AMG GT to a Maybach
South African DJ and entertainment heavyweight Shimza has given fans something to talk about after photos of him posing with a gleaming Mercedes-AMG GT sports car made the rounds on X on 8 July 2026.
The photo collage, shared by verified account @Am_Blujay with a simple,
"Congratulations Shimza 🙏🙏,"
shows the award-winning DJ standing alongside the luxury vehicle at what appears to be a dealership. The Mercedes-AMG GT is widely regarded as one of Mercedes-Benz's most prestigious sports cars, carrying a price tag that places it among the brand's most exclusive luxury models.
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Photos of Shimza's luxury car go viral
Shimza, born Ashley Raphala, built his reputation as one of Mzansi's most respected DJs, becoming a household name through his iconic Shimza's One Man Show concerts and high-profile international bookings. He has performed on some of the world's biggest stages, and his latest purchase appears to reflect the success of years spent building his career.
The post quickly gained traction on X, attracting more than 43,000 views and hundreds of congratulatory messages from fans who celebrated the DJ's latest achievement.
Fans celebrate DJ's latest milestone
@toki_mobster set the tone in the comments, writing:
"It's almost a Maybach, congrats 👏."
@Land4UsbyUs praised Shimza's hard work, commenting:
"The Easter season indeed got you all worked out Locally and Internationally, you sure deserve wiping those 😢😭💧 off in a massive way my Dj."
@Edidion67368879 kept it simple:
"Congratulations champion 👏."
Mercedes-AMG GT sparks admiration online
Other fans also joined in celebrating the milestone.
@Jay_Ragophala wrote:
"Shimza is living the dream!!"
@OkaMpande added:
"A beautiful win. 🫰🔒👑"
@Mor_Looks concluded:
"Congratulations to our guy 🍾🥳"
See more comments in the X post below:
The luxury purchase is another sign of how far Shimza has come in his career. Through years of consistency, sold-out shows and international performances, he has established himself as one of South Africa's most successful DJs. Judging by the flood of congratulatory messages online, many fans believe the Mercedes-AMG GT is a well-earned reward for his hard work and continued success.
Shimza addresses Ozempic rumours and weight loss
Recently Briefly News reported that Shimza has finally addressed long-running claims that he used Ozempic to achieve his dramatic weight loss, insisting his transformation came from discipline rather than medication.
Speaking on Podcast and Chill, the award-winning DJ revealed that regular running, healthier eating habits, cutting out junk food, sugary drinks and alcohol, as well as using a weight-loss and energy supplement, helped him shed the kilos. He also said he no longer pays attention to online criticism, explaining that people will always have something to say regardless of the truth.
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Source: Briefly News
Rina Mtshengu (Entertainment writer) Rina Mtshengu is an entertainment journalist at Briefly News. Holding an international diploma in Drama and Production Studies, she brings a unique blend of creative storytelling and news reporting to her work. With experience in theatre, film, visual arts, and journalism, Rina specialises in crafting compelling stories that inform, entertain, and spark conversation. Her writing has been featured in The Herald, and she continues to expand her storytelling portfolio through fiction, news, and multimedia content.