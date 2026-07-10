South African DJ Shimza showed off a brand-new Mercedes-AMG GT sports car in photos that surfaced on X on 8 July 2026

The silver luxury vehicle, one of Mercedes-Benz's most expensive models, was spotted at what appears to be a dealership

Fans flooded the comments to celebrate Shimza, with one comparing the AMG GT to a Maybach

Shimza celebrates his new Mercedes-AMG GT. Image: Shimza

Source: Twitter

South African DJ and entertainment heavyweight Shimza has given fans something to talk about after photos of him posing with a gleaming Mercedes-AMG GT sports car made the rounds on X on 8 July 2026.

The photo collage, shared by verified account @Am_Blujay with a simple,

"Congratulations Shimza 🙏🙏,"

shows the award-winning DJ standing alongside the luxury vehicle at what appears to be a dealership. The Mercedes-AMG GT is widely regarded as one of Mercedes-Benz's most prestigious sports cars, carrying a price tag that places it among the brand's most exclusive luxury models.

Photos of Shimza's luxury car go viral

Shimza, born Ashley Raphala, built his reputation as one of Mzansi's most respected DJs, becoming a household name through his iconic Shimza's One Man Show concerts and high-profile international bookings. He has performed on some of the world's biggest stages, and his latest purchase appears to reflect the success of years spent building his career.

The post quickly gained traction on X, attracting more than 43,000 views and hundreds of congratulatory messages from fans who celebrated the DJ's latest achievement.

Fans celebrate DJ's latest milestone

@toki_mobster set the tone in the comments, writing:

"It's almost a Maybach, congrats 👏."

@Land4UsbyUs praised Shimza's hard work, commenting:

"The Easter season indeed got you all worked out Locally and Internationally, you sure deserve wiping those 😢😭💧 off in a massive way my Dj."

@Edidion67368879 kept it simple:

"Congratulations champion 👏."

Mercedes-AMG GT sparks admiration online

Fans congratulate Shimza on his latest milestone. Image: Shimza

Source: Instagram

Other fans also joined in celebrating the milestone.

@Jay_Ragophala wrote:

"Shimza is living the dream!!"

@OkaMpande added:

"A beautiful win. 🫰🔒👑"

@Mor_Looks concluded:

"Congratulations to our guy 🍾🥳"

See more comments in the X post below:

The luxury purchase is another sign of how far Shimza has come in his career. Through years of consistency, sold-out shows and international performances, he has established himself as one of South Africa's most successful DJs. Judging by the flood of congratulatory messages online, many fans believe the Mercedes-AMG GT is a well-earned reward for his hard work and continued success.

Shimza addresses Ozempic rumours and weight loss

Recently Briefly News reported that Shimza has finally addressed long-running claims that he used Ozempic to achieve his dramatic weight loss, insisting his transformation came from discipline rather than medication.

Speaking on Podcast and Chill, the award-winning DJ revealed that regular running, healthier eating habits, cutting out junk food, sugary drinks and alcohol, as well as using a weight-loss and energy supplement, helped him shed the kilos. He also said he no longer pays attention to online criticism, explaining that people will always have something to say regardless of the truth.

Source: Briefly News