A South African woman shared a TikTok video reacting to a pair of flat pumps priced at R1,299 at Country Road

She said she would never spend that much on pumps and blamed rising prices on the current economic climate

The video divided viewers, with some defending the shoes as genuine leather and others saying the price was outrageous

The price of a pair of pumps from Country Road sparked a massive online debate. Image: @mbesa_moko

Source: TikTok

A South African woman was left speechless after spotting a pair of flat pumps at Country Road retailing for R1,299. The content creator, TikToker user @mbesa_moko, shared the moment on 28 June 2026, sparking an online debate. She held up the shoes, showing the Country Road label on the sole, and made it clear she could not justify spending that kind of money on a basic pair of pumps.

Country Road pumps spark price debate

The woman did not hold back, pointing to the country's soaring prices as the reason everyday items had become unaffordable luxuries for many South Africans. The clip, which showed the reality of how ordinary citizens are struggling to afford the simplest things, left local viewers divided.

Watch the TikTok video that got South Africans talking

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Mzansi reacts to the Country Road pump price tag

Some viewers rushed to defend the shoes, arguing that Country Road uses genuine leather and that the quality justifies the cost. Others felt the price was simply absurd, regardless of the brand or material.

User @skinaesther said:

"That's a classic genuine leather pump; it looks good when u know how to style a classic pump."

User @Yondz💜 wrote:

"😂Oh, no, I didn't expect that price."

User @Tima_BB quipped:

"They added two zeros in the name of Country Road."

User @Zinothando_N reasoned:

"Let's just say maybe it's leather 🤔."

User @Nelly_M kept it simple:

"I'd rather buy sneakers 🤣."

User @ellyxoey commented:

"Then don't buy there, my love; it means you're not their target."

3 Briefly News articles about Woolworths

Woolworths South Africa captured a lucky shopper racing through the aisles during an epic R50,000 trolley dash, sparking envy online as viewers were impressed by her selection choice.

A Cape Town content creator showcased a range of Woolworths home items, clothing and accessories currently on sale at 50% off, impressing many viewers.

A content creator shared a comparison of two nearly identical pyjama sets from Woolworths and Mr Price, noting their huge price difference.

Source: Briefly News