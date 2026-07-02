A content creator from the Mother City shared a shop-with-me video of the Woolworths 50% off sale on 1 July 2026

She found fashion, accessories and homeware all discounted while stocks last at the Somerset West Mall

Social media users were so excited they said they were heading to Woolworths the same day to grab deals

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A shopper found massively discounted items at Woolies. Image: @styled_by_aimee

Source: Instagram

A Cape Town content creator spotted the Woolworths mid-year sale and could not keep it to herself. The stylish influencer, Instagram user @styled_by_aimee_, posted a shop-with-me reel on 1 July 2026 after walking into a Woolworths and finding discounts of up to 50% on fashion, accessories and homeware. The woman started at the shoe department showing off gorgeous winter boots.

Woolworths sale gets Cape Town talking

She moved through the store picking up finds that, as she put it, made her do a double-take. Her caption summed up the energy perfectly: "Woolies 50% off sale is too good to miss! I found fashion, accessories and homeware at prices that made me do a double-take. Run, don't walk!" The post struck a nerve with followers who are well aware of how beloved Woolworths is to South African shoppers. A good Woolies sale does not stay quiet for long, and this one was no different.

Watch the shop-with-me Instagram reel that started the conversation:

Commenters were quick to respond, with some already planning their trips:

User @wife.onduty said:

"Definitely shopping at @woolworths_sa later today to snag some deals 🤩🛍️."

User @hirschy_toot shared:

"Wish I didn't have the flu. Love the Woolies sale!"

User @ankies2026 asked:

"In what mall is that?"

3 Briefly News Woolworths-related articles

Woolworths South Africa captured a lucky shopper racing through the aisles during an epic R50,000 trolley dash, sparking envy online as viewers were impressed by her selection choice.

A content creator shared a comparison of two nearly identical pyjama sets from Woolworths and Mr Price, noting their huge price difference.

A content creator shared her amazing experience at the grand relaunch of Woolworths Tygervalley store in Cape Town, showcasing its stunning new design and unique features.

Source: Briefly News