A prominent grocery reviewer has shared a massive new meat market opening in the Western Cape region

The establishment has introduced highly competitive bulk product combinations to bring financial relief to local consumers

Eager shoppers flooded the platform to query the exact trading hours and operational details of the popular store

A prominent consumer reviewer shows affordable meat at a Bellville butchery. Image: @yungearn

Source: TikTok

A popular content reviewer has sparked significant excitement among budget-conscious shoppers after showcasing a series of highly competitive food specials at a newly opened meat market. In a post published on Monday, 29 June 2026 on the TikTok account @yungearn, the creator documented the bustling interior of the brand-new OBC Blockman branch located in Bellville, Cape Town.

The Bellville butchery with low prices

The digital review highlighted an array of bulk product offerings designed to stretch the spending power of everyday citizens, specifically demonstrating how much a family could purchase utilising a standard R370 SASSA grant. Some of the most notable bulk specials included four kilograms of pork chops, retailing under R300, and a unique breakfast offering of pork bangers and prime-cut bacon at an affordable price

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Watch the TikTok video below:

The post sparked interactions from curious patrons throughout the Cape metropolitan area, with eager viewers requesting the physical address and asking whether the store remains open for Sunday trading to accommodate weekend shopping trips.

User @@Wind_Voel

"From Fishoek? seriously? How much did you spend on fuel for that trip?"

User @forever_taye25

"I was there and the way I wanted to walk over and say hi, qha I was too shy."

User @🇿🇦🥰NazieK🥰🇿🇦🎀

"Thankfully I work across the road. I got some beef brisket and short rib on Friday. And upon checkout, got my loyalty card. This place is definitely a blessing. I can do my shopping after work."

User @LETS GO

"Are they open on a Sunday?"

User @Clint Searle

"Open a store in the south 😁."

3 Briefly News articles about food

A tourist from Ghana shared mixed reviews about Cape Town's scenery and food after a two-week holiday in the Mother City, sparking an online debate.

A university student shared a video of her groceries, which consisted of canned food, meat, snacks, and dessert, and noted that she prioritises food over clothes.

A South African content creator has gone viral after sharing a clever way to cultivate fresh produce vegetables using the Woolworths R9 reusable grocery bag.

Source: Briefly News