A South African content creator has gone viral after sharing a clever way to cultivate fresh produce using an everyday reusable grocery bag.

The simple urban gardening strategy involves converting an affordable 24-litre Woolworths fabric carrier into a fully functional crop pot.

Social media users heavily praised the step-by-step tutorial, with many promising to copy the idea to save money on their weekly grocery bills.

A clever home gardening tip has shown locals how to transform standard shopping bags into food sources. Image: @charlottegrowsandsaves

Source: Instagram

Many South Africans are looking for creative ways to lower their monthly food expenses as grocery costs continue to bite. Instagram by user @charlottegrowsandsaves on 24 June 2026 demonstrated how she transforms an ordinary R9 black Woolies shopping bag into a thriving vegetable patch.

Grateful viewers promise to use reusable bags to grow food

She fills the bag with Garden Master potting soil, plants organic sugar snap pea seeds, and adds a bamboo frame inside to support the climbing vines and moves it to a sunny spot. By showing locals how to grow fresh vegetables at home on a budget, the post has inspired many South Africans to start bag gardening themselves.

Watch the Instagram reel below:

The easy urban farming tutorial captured the attention of internet users who thanked Charlotte for proving that a massive backyard is not necessary to produce fresh food.

User @palesa_duba said:

"I actually used it to plant potatoes, and it worked really well."

User @vivienne_hambly commented:

"Nice idea! Especially if you grow things you can pick from again and again, such as lettuce (picking leaves from the outside only), rocket, chard, spinach, for a good crop: cost ratio. And things that are expensive to buy when you only need a little, like herbs - coriander, basil, etc. These bags would be great for potatoes."

User @struck_joan added:

"What a great idea! Thanks."

User @annahvosloo said:

"Such a clever idea!"

User @andilemkhonza_ commented:

"This method would be great for potatoes 😍, and those grow bags are quite expensive. Finally, that stash of my Woolies will have a purpose 😩🤣."

User @mariana_serfontein_ceramics shared:

"You are inspiring me! I have already started tentatively, but now I am ready to go."

3 Briefly News Woolworths-related articles

Woolworths South Africa captured a lucky shopper racing through the aisles during an epic R50,000 trolley dash, sparking envy online as viewers were impressed by her selection choice.

A content creator shared a comparison of two nearly identical pyjama sets from Woolworths and Mr Price, noting their huge price difference.

A content creator shared her amazing experience at the grand relaunch of Woolworths Tygervalley store in Cape Town, showcasing its stunning new design and unique features.

Source: Briefly News