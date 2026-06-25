“What a Great Idea”: Woman Finds Clever Use of R9 Woolies Bag to Grow Her Own Food, SA Impressed
- A South African content creator has gone viral after sharing a clever way to cultivate fresh produce using an everyday reusable grocery bag.
- The simple urban gardening strategy involves converting an affordable 24-litre Woolworths fabric carrier into a fully functional crop pot.
- Social media users heavily praised the step-by-step tutorial, with many promising to copy the idea to save money on their weekly grocery bills.
Many South Africans are looking for creative ways to lower their monthly food expenses as grocery costs continue to bite. Instagram by user @charlottegrowsandsaves on 24 June 2026 demonstrated how she transforms an ordinary R9 black Woolies shopping bag into a thriving vegetable patch.
Grateful viewers promise to use reusable bags to grow food
She fills the bag with Garden Master potting soil, plants organic sugar snap pea seeds, and adds a bamboo frame inside to support the climbing vines and moves it to a sunny spot. By showing locals how to grow fresh vegetables at home on a budget, the post has inspired many South Africans to start bag gardening themselves.
Watch the Instagram reel below:
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The easy urban farming tutorial captured the attention of internet users who thanked Charlotte for proving that a massive backyard is not necessary to produce fresh food.
User @palesa_duba said:
"I actually used it to plant potatoes, and it worked really well."
User @vivienne_hambly commented:
"Nice idea! Especially if you grow things you can pick from again and again, such as lettuce (picking leaves from the outside only), rocket, chard, spinach, for a good crop: cost ratio. And things that are expensive to buy when you only need a little, like herbs - coriander, basil, etc. These bags would be great for potatoes."
User @struck_joan added:
"What a great idea! Thanks."
User @annahvosloo said:
"Such a clever idea!"
User @andilemkhonza_ commented:
"This method would be great for potatoes 😍, and those grow bags are quite expensive. Finally, that stash of my Woolies will have a purpose 😩🤣."
User @mariana_serfontein_ceramics shared:
"You are inspiring me! I have already started tentatively, but now I am ready to go."
3 Briefly News Woolworths-related articles
- Woolworths South Africa captured a lucky shopper racing through the aisles during an epic R50,000 trolley dash, sparking envy online as viewers were impressed by her selection choice.
- A content creator shared a comparison of two nearly identical pyjama sets from Woolworths and Mr Price, noting their huge price difference.
- A content creator shared her amazing experience at the grand relaunch of Woolworths Tygervalley store in Cape Town, showcasing its stunning new design and unique features.
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Source: Briefly News
Bongiwe Mati (Human Interest Editor) Bongiwe Mati is a Human Interest reporter who joined Briefly News in August 2024. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Honours degree from the University of the Western Cape. Her journalism journey began in 2005 at the university newspaper. She later transitioned to marketing and sales at Leadership Magazine under Cape Media (2007-2009). In 2023, she joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant, contributing to digital and print platforms across current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. Bongiwe can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za