An American woman tries South African snacks, and one treat completely steals the show with a perfect score

Mzansi zoomed in on one of her ratings in particular and had plenty to say about it

People in the comments also noticed something interesting about some of the snacks she tried

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Hallie tried a bunch of South African sweets. Image: @hallie.parrot

Source: Instagram

A woman tried popular South African snacks and shared her verdict. Mzansi jumped into the comments with suggestions.

In an Instagram video posted by @hallkie.parrot on 28 April, Hallie sampled different snacks she had shipped from South Africa, noting that while some were not originally South African, they are popular in the country.

Her top pick was the Crunchie bar, which earned a perfect 10/10. The Jelly Tots chocolate, Bar One, and Smarties also impressed her. Wine gums scored 6.9/10 because she enjoyed some flavours, especially the green one, but found them too chewy and lacking flavour, saying:

"The green is by far the best flavor."

Buttermilk Ouma rusks received 6/10 after she compared them to biscotti and said they would work better dipped in coffee, while Endearments also landed among her lower-rated snacks.

Hallie rates snacks and sweets from around the world. Image: @hallie.parrot

Source: Instagram

Try SA snacks and get hooked

Taste of Africa noted that South African snacks hit differently because they’re packed with flavour and don’t taste like the usual supermarket stuff. For some people, they bring back memories of school lunches, road trips, and family hangouts. For others, it’s just the fun of trying something random and new.

At the end of the day, these snacks are more than just food. They’ve got personality. Try a few, and it becomes pretty obvious why people around the world keep coming back for them.

View the TikTok video below:

Mzansi defends Ouma's

South Africans took to the comments to fight for Oumas and share their thoughts. This is what Mzansi had to say on her page:

michelle_nzama said:

"The black wine gums are the best 🔥"

sunflowerturtle_ wrote:

"I’m realising that we have a lot of really chewy sweets. Wait til she has fizzers and Wilson toffees 😂"

anri.hartmann commented:

"You need to dip the Ouma…😂"

sunflowerturtle_ said:

"Seeing all the South African comments wanting justice for the ouma rusk 😂😂"

alice.co.alice noted:

"SOME OF THESE ARE FROM THE UK, NOT SOUTH AFRICA"

And yasminkhanpatel also added:

"A rusk has to be dunked in tea or coffee. That's a non-negotiable 😁"

More Briefly News Stories on South African Foods

Rising fuel and energy costs are pushing up the prices of braai essentials such as meat, vegetables and staple foods in South Africa, making weekend braais increasingly expensive for households.

A tourist reviews traditional South African food and enjoys the country’s diverse cuisine, sharing positive impressions of its unique flavors, hearty dishes, and cultural food experiences.

A man predicts the winner of the FIFA World Cup opening match between Mexico and South Africa while reviewing South African food and sharing his reactions to the flavors and overall experience.

Source: Briefly News