“Boer in His Natural Element”: Afrikaner Voorman Working on US Farm Shows Workers on Duty, SA Wowed
- An Afrikaner farm worker shared a video showing his daily duties on an American farm, with workers on duty
- The footage showed farm labourers harvesting watermelons and packing them into a school bus to transport them safely to the distribution depot
- The clip was posted on Facebook on 17 June 2026 from a farm located in the United States, impressing many viewers
An Afrikaner voorman has gained widespread attention on social media after posting a video of his work life abroad. The South African man, who works on an American farm, filmed his team during a busy harvesting period. The interesting video has sparked a massive conversation online among South Africans.
Afrikaner farmer working on a US farm shows the harvesting season
The workers were picking large watermelons in the field while Facebook user Joshua Mitchell joked with them. Instead of using a regular tractor, they loaded the fruit into a yellow American school bus. The car was used to transport the fresh produce directly to the storage facility, where crops are kept right after harvesting.
Watch the Facebook reel below:
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Mzansi viewers praised the man for his strong work ethic in the United States, while others were inspired and asked how they could find similar agricultural jobs abroad.
User @Grace Samrawit said:
"A boer in his natural element."
User @Talia Hirsch Levy shared:
"Tell us the difference between these guys and our SA labourers?"
User @Kudzie Chinz commented:
"You used to post videos on how to apply for such jobs, what went wrong man?"
User @Tinyiko Bee added:
"The South African "hola" instead of the "ola" sound. Love it."
Pepo Misheck said:
"Give me a job, bro."
User @Iemtieyaz Harris asked:
"How does their watermelon taste compared to ours in South Africa?"
3 Briefly News articles about Afrikaners in the US
- An Afrikaner couple shared a video moving into their Texas apartment with their two children after relocating to the US under a refugee programme.
- An Afrikaner family that enrolled in a refugee program shared their journey relocating from South Africa to America, while expressing their love for Mzansi.
- A South African Afrikaner family who relocated to Texas shared a heartwarming glimpse of their peaceful life abroad, leaving many viewers wishing to trade places with them.
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Source: Briefly News
Bongiwe Mati (Human Interest Editor) Bongiwe Mati is a Human Interest reporter who joined Briefly News in August 2024. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Honours degree from the University of the Western Cape. Her journalism journey began in 2005 at the university newspaper. She later transitioned to marketing and sales at Leadership Magazine under Cape Media (2007-2009). In 2023, she joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant, contributing to digital and print platforms across current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. Bongiwe can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za