An Afrikaner farm worker shared a video showing his daily duties on an American farm, with workers on duty

The footage showed farm labourers harvesting watermelons and packing them into a school bus to transport them safely to the distribution depot

The clip was posted on Facebook on 17 June 2026 from a farm located in the United States, impressing many viewers

A video showing an Afrikaner farm supervisor showing hard-working staff in the US earned him praise. Image: Joshua Mitchell

Source: Facebook

An Afrikaner voorman has gained widespread attention on social media after posting a video of his work life abroad. The South African man, who works on an American farm, filmed his team during a busy harvesting period. The interesting video has sparked a massive conversation online among South Africans.

Afrikaner farmer working on a US farm shows the harvesting season

The workers were picking large watermelons in the field while Facebook user Joshua Mitchell joked with them. Instead of using a regular tractor, they loaded the fruit into a yellow American school bus. The car was used to transport the fresh produce directly to the storage facility, where crops are kept right after harvesting.

Watch the Facebook reel below:

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Mzansi viewers praised the man for his strong work ethic in the United States, while others were inspired and asked how they could find similar agricultural jobs abroad.

User @Grace Samrawit said:

"A boer in his natural element."

User @Talia Hirsch Levy shared:

"Tell us the difference between these guys and our SA labourers?"

User @Kudzie Chinz commented:

"You used to post videos on how to apply for such jobs, what went wrong man?"

User @Tinyiko Bee added:

"The South African "hola" instead of the "ola" sound. Love it."

Pepo Misheck said:

"Give me a job, bro."

User @Iemtieyaz Harris asked:

"How does their watermelon taste compared to ours in South Africa?"

3 Briefly News articles about Afrikaners in the US

An Afrikaner couple shared a video moving into their Texas apartment with their two children after relocating to the US under a refugee programme.

An Afrikaner family that enrolled in a refugee program shared their journey relocating from South Africa to America, while expressing their love for Mzansi.

A South African Afrikaner family who relocated to Texas shared a heartwarming glimpse of their peaceful life abroad, leaving many viewers wishing to trade places with them.

Source: Briefly News