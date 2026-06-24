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“This Must Be a Robot”: 4-Year-Old Maths Genius Solves Tough Equations With His Dad, SA Wowed
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“This Must Be a Robot”: 4-Year-Old Maths Genius Solves Tough Equations With His Dad, SA Wowed

by  Bongiwe Mati
2 min read
  • A four-year-old boy named Andile Mbambo amazed people online after a video surfaced of him solving complex maths equations
  • The clip was shared on Facebook on 23 June 2026, following a television appearance with his dad on 21 June 2026
  • The young maths whiz correctly calculated several difficult equations, including multiplying 111 by 111, during a quiz with his dad

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Social media users are calling the four-year-old toddler an absolute prodigy
A brilliant young child has shown off his incredible talent for maths in a viral video. Image: De Saviour TV
Source: Facebook

A young genius, Andile Mbambo, has left social media users amazed by his extraordinary mathematical skills. The toddler, known as "Andile the Calculator", featured in a video doing a fast-paced maths quiz with his father, Xolani Mbambo. The clip went viral after being shared on the Facebook account Swaziland Democratic News.

Maths whiz Andile Mbambo solves complex maths calculations

During the recorded quiz, the young maths whiz easily solved difficult equations. In one impressive moment, his father asked him to divide 8,000 by two. The toddler quickly provided the correct answer of 4,000. He also breezed through complex addition and subtraction problems involving large numbers.

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Watch the Facebook reel below:

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Many viewers joked that the little boy must have lived a past life to be so advanced. Other parents noted that they struggle to get their own young children to count normally, praising Andile as an absolute prodigy.

User @Mnotfo Motsa said:

"This one reincarnated. He once lived here before."

User @Zweli Shlase asked:

"Scientists still have a lot of research to do. Gene muni nango lolapha kulomfana (what kind of gene is in this little boy)?"

User @Zonke Zide shared:

"Kahleni bo (no, man)! This must be a robot, and not a human being."

User @Ephraim Ntapu asked:

"Only hears once. He doesn't even ask to repeat the question. Is this real?"

User @Vula Vala joked:

"This one must skip primary and high school. Straight to varsity."

User @Buyile Sifundza commented:

"I thought uyatshelwa (he was being told), but after the broadcast, I'm speechless."

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Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Bongiwe Mati avatar

Bongiwe Mati (Human Interest Editor) Bongiwe Mati is a Human Interest reporter who joined Briefly News in August 2024. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Honours degree from the University of the Western Cape. Her journalism journey began in 2005 at the university newspaper. She later transitioned to marketing and sales at Leadership Magazine under Cape Media (2007-2009). In 2023, she joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant, contributing to digital and print platforms across current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. Bongiwe can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za

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