“Jonasi Has Made It”: American Reviewer Claims the Polygamist Team Schooled Tyler Perry, SA Moved
- An American content creator shared her obsession with the Netflix drama series The Polygamist, admitting she stayed glued to her couch for hours binging the show
- The viewer praised the show creator, Sue Nyathi and her team, stating that their high-quality production outshines major Hollywood drama standards
- In her commentary, she humorously targeted Tyler Perry, warning him to go back to the drawing board in the TikTok video shared on 20 June 2026
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The international footprint of local television continues to expand as an American TikTok creator shared her obsession with the hit series The Polygamist. Posting on her TikTok account @alexmaam, she admitted to staying glued to her couch for hours binging the intense drama.
US reviewer in love with Mzansi’s storytelling
In her hilarious review, she said she never thought she could hate another bald Black man until she met the character Jonasi. Captivated by the show's quality, she noted that creator Sue Nyathi and her production team are outshining Tyler's standard work. She went on to warn the Hollywood mogul to go back to the drawing board because Africans are currently "cooking something very strong" in theatre and storytelling.
Watch the TikTok video below:
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South African viewers found her commentary refreshing and highly amusing, and flooded the creator for celebrating Mzansi’s deserving talent.
User @Shaka kaSenzangakhona said:
"He’s a victim, please understand."
User @𝑴𝑺𝑰𝒀𝑨𝑵𝑨_36 shared:
"So, you don't know the producer of polygamist. You only know Jonasi, but you know Tyler Perry? Huh."
User @ Mazwi commented:
"Netflix has not officially renewed The Polygamist for a second season. However, the show's producer, Thuli Zuma, confirmed that she has already conceptualised ideas for a sequel, and a second run is entirely dependent on whether Netflix commissions it."
User @Donald Mankge added:
"Poor Jonasi, the man was living his life nicely until cameras started following him."
User @MnR said:
"Guys, Jonis has made it 😎."
User @ Ayanda Thwala shared:
"Lol, 😂😂 he killed his character."
3 Briefly News articles about The Polygamist
- Prophet Noma Mzobe sparked a heated conversation after giving a stern warning to Christians about watching the series The Polygamist, saying it was unholy.
- An American woman was excited to see actor Sdumo Mtshali's reaction to her review of The Polygamist, after a South African follower recommended it.
- Award-winning actor Sdumo Mtshali admitted that he could not put down the book The Polygamist when he first read it, and thought it would be fun to play Jonasi.
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Source: Briefly News
Bongiwe Mati (Human Interest Editor) Bongiwe Mati is a Human Interest reporter who joined Briefly News in August 2024. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Honours degree from the University of the Western Cape. Her journalism journey began in 2005 at the university newspaper. She later transitioned to marketing and sales at Leadership Magazine under Cape Media (2007-2009). In 2023, she joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant, contributing to digital and print platforms across current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. Bongiwe can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za