Multi-award-winning actor Sdumo Mtshali opens up about his toxic role in The Polygamist

Mtshali trended on social media when his role as Jonasi Gomora was compared to popular South African musicians and reality TV stars

The South African actor is famously known for his roles in The Estate and Isibaya

Sdumo Mtshali shares why he chose to play Jonasi Gomora in 'The Polygamist'. Images: NetflixSA and SdumoMtshali

Source: UGC

Former The Estate actor Sdumo Mtshali recently reflected on playing the popular character of Jonasi Gomora on The Polygamist.

The former The Estate actor starred opposite popular Uzalo actress Gugu Gumede, who played his wife on the show.

Mtshali recently trended on social media when his character was compared to Grammy-award-winning musician DJ Black Coffee.

In a recent interview with TVMzansi, Mtshali shared that he couldn't put the book down when he first read it. He thought to himself that the character would be fun to play, and it would be a great journey for him as an artist and storyteller.

“As an artist, you start thinking differently. You start getting excited by those layers. I was really excited for this one," said the actor.

Social media user BafanaMthembu recently shared a video on his X account of Mtshali on the Netflix series.

Social media users comment on The Polygamist storyline

@Chum284 said:

"It has been a great journey, Bafo, and all the best. Kodwa laa Polygamist is hitting us hard. It triggers some uncomfortable debates in our households. Manje awanyakazing are closely monitored."

@Boondaah commented:

"I don't want to see your face for a while, ok? I need to rewatch Isibaya and see you as Sibusiso to cleanse Jonasi off my brain."

@collinsmakhube1 replied:

"Your role triggered something in most of the relationships."

@ngiqambe responded:

"Ayyy Jonasi ngeke you can’t be manipulating us about God after watching the Polygamist."

@Judas_Stone reacted:

"You nailed being Jonasi Gomora. You deserve a Prestigious Award nomination at this point! Keep on, man!"

@tmfsa replied:

"Oksalayo Jo, usile Shem!! I’m so. Jokes aside, you are just phenomenal! Epic display of your gifted craft!"

@thabanisandile3 said:

"He nailed it, that series is one of the hottest stuff on Netflix right now."

@Zamayworld responded:

"At this point, I don't know if you are still acting or if you are a real villain. There is no way that you can master all villain characters."

@n_nomaB replied:

"After those ungodly acts. Post this next week, Jonasi. As viewers, we need space to clear the mental and physical boundary between the role and our everyday life. Wena, you have moved on mina ngisa khalela uEssi no Sarah la."

@LisileM said:

"No, you really are a goat. All the roles you slay. If I check out a show and see you on it, I watch; I don’t need further convincing or trailers."

Sdumo Mtshali reflects on his 'The Polygamist' role as Jonasi Gomora. Images: MetroFMSA and SdumoMtshali

Source: Instagram

“I interpreted the message differently”: SA woman defends The Polygamist HIV storyline

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that a Facebook post sparked debate after a viewer backed a popular Netflix storyline.

The series handles sensitive themes around health, denial, and responsibility.

Online discussions split between concern over certain portrayals and praise for its wider educational message.

Source: Briefly News