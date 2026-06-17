The Polygamist has left South Africans thoroughly entertained, but many have not been impressed by some scenes

The Music Pulse team dissected the Netflix series, with Nota Baloyi and his co-hosts Sfiso and Thakgi sharing their unfiltered thoughts

Nota's views quickly went viral, as many people saw them as disrespectful, and they held nothing back

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Nota Baloyi gave a cold response to Celeste Ntuli’s hot scene on ‘The Polygamist’. Image: celestentuli, lavidanota

Source: Instagram

Nota Baloyi went viral for his views on Netflix's The Polygamist. On Music Pulse, the podcaster and his co-hosts, Sfiso and Thakgi, gave their reviews on the show.

The show premiered on Friday, 12 June 2026, and has been trending on social media after landing at number one on Netflix South Africa, as well as in other countries.

Nota responds to Celeste's hot scene

On the show, Nota commented on the scene which everyone online said had their jaws on the floor. However, Nota's way of expressing it did not sit well with many people, as well as his co-hosts.

He questioned why the scene was even filmed, and said nobody wanted to see it.

"A hot scene with Celeste Ntuli? But why dawg?" he asked. He then added, "That's sexual assault. For the viewers. Why would anyone. Unprovoked, see Celeste Ntuli undressed in a hot scene?" he asked.

Thakgi then said he was not complaining about the scene, but he admits that he "was caught off guard."

The Polygamist is an adaptation of Zimbabwean author Sue Nyathi's 2012 novel, and it stars Sdumo Mtshali, Gugu Gumede, and many others. It explores the toxic marriage between Jonasi and Joyce, as well as the extramarital affairs, which lead to Jonasi's downfall.

Nota Baloyi was not impressed by Celeste Ntuli’s hot scene on ‘The Polygamist’. Image: celestentuli

Source: Instagram

SA criticises Nota

Peeps advised the podcasters to stick to music and nothing else if their views are going to be shameful.

@gerald_otto said:

"These people discuss everything besides music. Music is just 10% of the discussion."

@IntensionMr asked:

"Honestly, how about they stick to talking about music and leave acting to read the room? Please and thanks."

@RELEH_LEGODI questioned:

"Which episode is this? Who was a point, he went to the other podcast and kept on bashing that women are selling themselves, and she is not for taking money from men for whatever reason. The question was, do men see you in the way that they will want to spend on you?"

@t_tspi said:

"It's always the ugly guys."

Watch the clip shared by @kIngMntunwa below:

Gugu Gumede receives her flowers

In more The Polygamist updates, Briefly News reported that Gugu Gumede has been receiving her flowers for her class act performance on the Netflix series.

Gumede portrays the role of Joyce Gomora, who was celebrated on social media for her acting and raw emotions. Some fans remembered her role on SABC 1's Uzalo, saying she is proving her versatility.

One fan said, "Not to be dramatic, but Uzalo almost robbed us of this level of acting. Gugu Gumede is putting on a masterclass in The Polygamist on Netflix."

Source: Briefly News