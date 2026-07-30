Julius Malema fired shots at MacG's Podcast and Chill during an EFF press briefing in Sandton on Thursday, 30 July 2026

The EFF leader accused MacG of making alcohol fashionable and encouraging young people to speak carelessly about Black issues

Mzansi clapped back hard, pointing out that Malema himself appeared on MacG's couch back in 2022

Julius Malema shared why he thinks MacG's podcast isn't good for the youth. Image: macgunleashed, julius.malema.sello

Source: Instagram

Julius Malema did not hold back at the EFF press briefing held at the Radisson Blu Gautrain Hotel in Sandton, Johannesburg on Thursday, 30 July 2026, launching a stinging attack on MacG's wildly popular Podcast and Chill. Standing before a branded red EFF backdrop, the party leader told media that the show functions less like entertainment and more like a deliberate political project.

"It's called MacG Podcast. It's a political party, that thing. Its role is to depoliticise the youth," Malema said, framing the podcast as an instrument designed to pull young South Africans away from political consciousness.

What did Malema say about MacG in latest EFF presser?

Malema accused MacG of normalising alcohol consumption during recordings, suggesting the presenter cultivates a "chiller" culture that encourages young people to speak loosely and dismissively about Black and African identity. He also took a jab at the podcaster's signature casual look, saying:

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"He think he's special. He thinks wearing flip flops is is some is something special."

The EFF leader contrasted MacG unfavourably with fellow podcaster and former EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, whom he praised for hosting guests of substance who engage in meaningful conversation. Malema referenced watching Mbuyiseni Ndlozi interview a former white police commissioner on the African Renaissance Podcast as an example of the kind of content he considers worthwhile.

He also pushed back against MacG's past claims of being "cancelled," saying the podcaster is not as unique as he believes himself to be.

Watch Malema's full remarks at the EFF briefing in the clip shared on X below:

Mzansi reacts to Malema's MacG criticism

The remarks ignited immediate backlash online, with many pointing out the glaring irony: Malema himself sat down with MacG in 2022 to reach that very same audience he now derides.

@TrueSouth32 said:

"It was all smiles and full promo when Malema sat down on MacG's couch in 2022 to reach those exact same 'chillers.' Now that alternative media isn't serving his political agenda, suddenly it's a threat to the youth? The gatekeeping is wild. 🩴😂"

@MelShongwe888 was equally pointed:

"That is too rich coming from you, Julius. Why did you go on his podcast when invited? At least he wears flip-flops, unlike you wearing Gucci, yet your supporters remain poor. Uyagula wena, Julius."

@SAMMY50277422 kept it short:

"He is accusing MacG of what he's been doing for Years 🚮."

@roostah_tumelo predicted consequences:

"They will cook him in the next episode. Throughout this election campaign."

@Bruno020606 shifted focus entirely:

"He needs to address the allegations made against him ko madlanga and leave podcasters."

Mzansi reacted after Julius Malema criticised MacG. Image: julius.malema.sello, macgunleashed

Source: Instagram

What MacG said about the EFF

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that MacG read a key line from the EFF manifesto during an episode of Podcast and Chill.

In a snippet shared on X, the former radio presenter weighed in on the Julius Malema-led party's stance on immigration.

Source: Briefly News