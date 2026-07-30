Hugo Broos is expected to leave his role as Bafana Bafana head coach after declining a contract extension offered by SAFA

The 74-year-old Belgian tactician guided South Africa back to the FIFA World Cup for the first time since 2010, when they hosted the competition

SAFA has called a press conference to officially address Broos' departure as the search for a new coach begins

Hugo Broos is set to end his tenure as Bafana Bafana head coach, with the South African Football Association (SAFA) expected to formally confirm his exit at a scheduled press conference.

The 74-year-old Belgian, who took charge of the national team in May 2021 following the dismissal of Molefi Ntseki, spent five years in the role and oversaw one of the most successful periods in recent South African football history.

Under Broos, Bafana Bafana secured repeated Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualification and, most significantly, booked a return to the FIFA World Cup — the country's first appearance at the tournament since hosting it in 2010.

SAFA's late extension offer rejected

SAFA had offered Broos a contract extension that would have kept him in charge through the 2027 AFCON, to be hosted jointly by Uganda, Kenya and Tanzania.

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Broos declined, reportedly feeling the offer arrived too late. With Bafana's next fixture pencilled in for 23 September and uncertainty around the futures of several members of his technical staff, the Belgian concluded that continuing in the role was no longer viable.

Broos had previously indicated in media interviews that he intended to retire from coaching after the World Cup, pointing to his age and a desire to spend more time with his family.

Technical team begins to break up

The disbanding of Broos' backroom staff has already begun. Sinesipho Mali, who served as the team's head tactical and performance analyst, joined AmaZulu at the start of the new club season following the World Cup. On Thursday, conditioning coach Kopano Melesi publicly announced his own departure from the national setup.

Several Bafana Bafana players also took to social media to pay tribute to Broos, expressing gratitude for his influence and leadership during his time in charge.

With the 2027 AFCON qualifying campaign approaching, attention will quickly shift to identifying a successor. SAFA faces the task of appointing a new head coach in time to prepare the squad for the challenges ahead on the continent.

Source: Briefly News