City of Cape Town denied claims that sand sculptor Lanele Xaba was arrested at Fish Hoek Beach over permit issues

Officials said the 17 July incident involved beach sand levelling work, not a busking permit dispute at all

Xaba was allegedly arrested by SAPS on 26 June over an unrelated matter and an existing warrant

Law enforcement vehicle on patrol. Images: Kristin Palitza/picture alliance and CapeTownEtc

Source: UGC

The City of Cape Town denied on 29 July that Law Enforcement officers ever arrested sand sculptor Lanele Xaba at Fish Hoek Beach in the Western Cape. Officials said the real incident happened on 17 July.

Officers were reportedly called in during sand levelling work near his sculptures. Xaba reportedly refused workers' requests to move his sand sculptures aside. Some beachgoers had also complained that his work caused sand to blow around them.

City says permit rules were never the issue

According to multiple reports, Mayco member for safety JP Smith said that no fine was issued that day. He said City officers made no arrest during the 17 July interaction. Officers instead walked Xaba and a supporter to a nearby office to discuss the matter. Smith stressed the entire dispute had nothing to do with busking permits. He added that a permit is only needed if sculptures stay on display for an extended period.

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The confusion appears to trace back to a completely separate arrest in June. SAPS reportedly detained Xaba on 26 June over an unrelated matter and an existing warrant. Smith said that the case has no link to the Fish Hoek incident. The City raised its concerns in a Facebook post on 29 July.

Smith also blamed a news report and AI-generated graphics for the confusion. He said the City intends to seek a formal right of reply. Reaction to the City’s post was mixed among Cape Town residents online. Several commenters said they still doubted the City’s official version of events.

Xaba has told other outlets his permit troubles have kept him off the beach. He said the ongoing disputes have stopped him from finishing new sculptures there. The City says any permit matters are being handled through separate departments.

See the post by the City of Cape Town below:

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Source: Briefly News