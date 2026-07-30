A viral post asking whether Zakes Bantwini had donated to Lvovo divided social media, with many rushing to defend the award-winning musician

Fans said Zakes has quietly supported Lvovo for years, arguing that not every act of kindness needs to be shared publicly

Others pointed out that Lvovo recently praised Zakes for standing by him during difficult times, adding more context to the debate

Mzansi defends Zakes Bantwini after viral post questions support for Lvovo. Image: Zakes Bantwini

Source: Getty Images

A simple question about whether Zakes Bantwini had donated to fellow musician Lvovo quickly snowballed into a lively social media debate. X user @busiwe_bubu shared what appeared to be a recent picture of the longtime friends with the caption:

"Has Zakes Bantwini donated to Lvovo yet? I mean, they go way back, and Zakes is the one who discovered him."

While the post sparked curiosity, many South Africans were having none of the assumptions and leapt to Zakes' defence.

Fans say generosity isn't for show

Some believed Zakes could have already offered support behind closed doors. Image: Zakes Bantwini

Source: Getty Images

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Many social media users argued that nobody should be pressured into proving they've helped someone. Some believed Zakes could have already offered support behind closed doors.

User @Pretty1_Vezi wrote:

"Zakes is not obliged to donate. Even if he doesn't it's okay. We give out of goodness of our hearts, not peer pressure."

Another user, @Leedz_IAM, added:

"Some people don't like their business disclosed in public, and Zakes looks like one of those guys."

Meanwhile, @_Elihle echoed similar sentiments, saying that whether Zakes donated or not, it was ultimately his personal decision.

Others remind Mzansi of their history

Several people were quick to point out that Zakes and Lvovo have shared a strong friendship for years. Some even noted that Zakes played a major role in helping launch Lvovo's music career.

@S1r_General joked:

"If Zakes discovered him, then he has already donated a lot."

Others, including @ZolaNhlangulela and @nginsundu, claimed Zakes has consistently supported Lvovo privately long before his current health challenges made headlines.

See more comments in the X post below:

Lvovo has already praised Zakes

Adding another twist to the conversation, users recalled that Lvovo recently thanked Zakes during a radio interview for the unwavering love and support he has received over the years.

@bts_bulelani said the musician openly acknowledged Zakes' continued presence in his life, while @FutureBite and @spher_95 insisted he was among the first industry friends to stand by Lvovo.

As the online chatter continued, many agreed that true friendship is often measured by quiet actions rather than public announcements.

Khuzani joins growing support for Lvovo

Recently Briefly News reported that maskandi star Khuzani has donated R20,000 to help fellow musician L'vovo Derrango as he continues recovering from a stroke and raising funds for medical expenses.

The generous contribution has boosted a fan-led fundraising campaign, with total donations surpassing R226,000.

Supporters, fellow artists and organisers have praised the overwhelming generosity shown to L'vovo, who recently thanked everyone contributing towards his physiotherapy and rehabilitation, saying every donation will help him on his road to recovery.

Source: Briefly News